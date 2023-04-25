Art in an array of forms was showcased April 22 at the Liberty Hill Independent School District’s first-ever district-wide art show.

From oil paintings and ceramics to digital art and mixed media creations, students from kindergarten through 12th grade with a talent for the visual arts were featured at the show.

Susan Barnes, Liberty Hill High School art teacher and fine arts department chair, said being selected to display a work of art in the show was a special honor for each student.

“This was a selected group of students who have done work over the course of the school year,” she said. “The show was very reflective of our art students’ talents.”

Barnes added that the show was a great success from her point of view, thanks to an overwhelming number of people coming to view the art.

“We are very pleased and proud of our students’ efforts, and to see so many people in the community come was great,” she said. “I think the community was interested to see what we were doing and showcase what we’ve been up to.”

Barnes said it’s hard to say how many students were actually in the show, but every art teacher chose around 20 of their top students to feature.

“I don’t know if I could list every single kind of art we had at the show, because there was so much,” she added. “We had mixed media, drawing, painting, watercolor, oil painting, ceramics, pen and ink, colored pencils and digital art.”

Barnes intends on continuing the district art show in the future.

“We want to build on this event and make it stronger and better in the future,” she said.