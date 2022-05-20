When Audra Cozart was attending Prairie Valley School in her hometown of Nocona on the banks of the Red River, she had a teacher she was already quite familiar with long before the first day of class.

“My mom was my teacher for a couple years,” said Cozart, of mother Neva, who taught at the kindergarten-through-12th grade school and recently retired after 31 years of teaching. “In fact, I'm a fourth-generation teacher here in Texas.”

Cozart teaches sixth-grade math at Liberty Hill Middle School and was named the school's Teacher of the Year – an honor that was bestowed on her in an unconventional way, she said.

“Usually, they give it during a meeting in front of all the staff,” said Cozart. “But, with me, they did it different.”

School principal Monica Miller arrived in Cozart's classroom at the beginning of a class period and posed a question to her students.

“She asked 'Who likes Ms. Cozart as a teacher?'” said Cozart. “Almost all of them raised their hands – some raised both – then she told us all the news. The kids were all screaming and yelling. I was surprised and shocked because I didn't even know I had been nominated.”

Cozart is currently in her eighth year of teaching and third in Liberty Hill after starting her career at Taylor Middle School.

How she ended up in Liberty Hill is an interesting side story.

“Mr. (Travis) Motal was my principal there,” she said, of the current Liberty Hill Middle School principal. “He's the reason I'm here because I liked working for him so much, so when the opportunity came up to follow him here, I jumped at it.”

According to Cozart, a lifelong love affair with numbers is what drew her to teach her subject of choice.

“I've always loved math because it's like a puzzle,” she said. “I want kids to love it, too.”

One of her favorite educational strategies is to weave numbers and equations with things that may be a bit more captivating for some students.

“I'll try to combine math with something the kids already like,” said Cozart. “For example, with the football players, things like yards gained or lost – that gets their attention.”

Cozart said she chose to teach middle school due to the fact it was a nice middle ground between the other levels of education.

“I felt like I wasn't going to have the patience to teach elementary school,” she said. “When I was in college, in order to teach high school, you had to major in math and I wanted to take interdisciplinary studies.”

Speaking of higher education, Cozart is continuing to learn herself while teaching, as she is currently pursuing a master's degree online from the University of Kansas and has a banner with the school's Jayhawk mascot proudly displayed on the door of her classroom – although that might rub a few folk around these parts the wrong way, she said.

“I went to the UT football game here when they played Kansas (a 57-56 overtime loss for the Longhorns last season) and also saw the basketball team at the Erwin Center,” said Cozart. “I'm a Jayhawk all the way.”

When young students make the transition from elementary education to the middle-school level, Cozart said there is an entirely different learning curve aside from the actual curriculum itself – one she is happy to help with during the adjustment period.

“Sixth grade is the first time students aren't just in one room with one teacher all day – they have eight different classes,” she said. “So, I want them to be responsible for their own learning – I give them a take-home folder they need to have their parents sign in order to keep up with their grades and I expect them to advocate for themselves when they need help as opposed to waiting to be asked.”

For Cozart, the most gratifying aspect of teaching is when a student breaks through and understands a concept, then being able to share those emotions with her peers, she said.

“I really love when you know a kid really gets it – that light-bulb moment,” said Cozart. “It's even better when I get to share that with my co-workers that experience the same thing.”

Despite all the knowledge and wisdom Cozart gained from her mother while a student, there's on thing she probably won't employ herself anytime soon, she said.

“I fell asleep in her class one day,” said Cozart. “So, my mom threw an eraser at me to wake me up.”