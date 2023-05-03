When Aaron Russo left Liberty Hill after graduating with the Panthers' Class of 2011 to attend DePaul University in Chicago with his sights set on a career in sports marketing, he never envisioned being where he currently finds himself.

But, someone else certainly had a plan.

“Faith is a big part of who I am,” said Russo. “I wouldn't be where I am without trusting in the Lord.”

Russo has been named principal of Rancho Sienna Middle School after a three-year stint as an assistant principal at Liberty Hill Elementary, the latest step in a journey that has seen the Liberty Hill native change career paths following an epiphany of sorts during his brief time in the Windy City.

“When I was there, I was in a program that did mentorship and outreach with youth,” he said. “I always enjoyed working with kids.”

Soon, though, life in the Land of Lincoln began to wear on him.

“I lived with my aunt and uncle, so every day was a three-hour, round-trip commute into the city,” said Russo. “I enjoyed my school there, but my heart was being pulled in another direction.”

During a visit to a friend that was attending Dallas Baptist University, destiny came calling Russo in the form of a random encounter, he said.

“I was at a Chick-fil-A on campus and a gentleman in a suit sat down next to me, we struck up a conversation and I began to tell him about the feelings I was having as far as how my education was going and what I wanted to do next,” said Russo. “Turns out he was the vice president of the university, so the next day my phone rang and it was the athletic director offering me a job. So I transferred there – I figured it was a sign from God.”

Russo went on to earn a bachelor's degree in sports management and communications before getting a master's degree in educational leadership – which was where the wheels really began to turn as far as being guided back to where he grew up.

But, first, Russo began a teaching career at North Oaks Middle School in Birdville Independent School District outside of Ft. Worth, where he quickly realized he still needed to head further back south to truly answer the call in his heart.

“I had really strong connections there,” said Russo. “But, it was so different there than in Liberty Hill – it felt like a corporation more than a school district and I felt like I wasn't using my gifts the right way.”

In 2018 after having married wife Meredith, Russo finally arrived back home and took a job teaching at Liberty Hill Middle School when fate intervened yet again.

“It's a crazy story,” said Russo. “My wife is a Type 1 diabetic and was pregnant, so she stayed behind in Dallas. Right after school started, she needed an emergency c-section because our son had microclots on his kidney – there was a time when we thought he wasn't going to make it.”

However, during this time of intense anguish for he and his young family, Russo was inspired by the compassion shown by his new hometown co-workers, he said.

“I don't talk about things a lot, but people were aware of my situation,” said Russo. “The support they showed us was overwhelming, so that's when it was really solidified we were going to stay in Liberty Hill.”

Six weeks after his birth, son Amos went home healthy and happy.

“His name means 'carried by God,'” said Russo.

Moving on up

After spending a year at the middle school, Russo moved up to Liberty Hill High School, where he taught AP Physics and coached basketball, which was the sport he played during his Panthers prep days.

But, in a once-again recurring theme, the tracks upon which his career was headed were switched once more in taking him in a different direction when there was an opening for assistant principal at another of his alma maters – Liberty Hill Elementary.

“When I was at the high school, I prayed a lot about if teaching was what I really wanted to continue doing seeing how I had my master's in educational leadership,” said Russo. “So, when the opening was there, I decided to put my name in and just see what would happen – that building is a very special place to me.”

What happened was the usual series of interviews candidates go through – including one with LHE principal Heather Collison, who was immediately sold on Russo as her new assistant, he said.

“Right away, she told me I was the person she wanted,” said Russo. “After that, I interviewed with Mr. (Liberty Hill Independent School District superintendent Steve) Snell.”

On Monday at a special meeting of Liberty Hill ISD's Board of Trustees, Russo's hiring was approved and made official and he will take over for outgoing Rancho Sienna principal Melanie Bowman, who is transitioning back into the private sector after over two decades in education.

Russo – at age 30 – is relatively young for his newly-minted position and knows there might be some skepticism, but it's nothing he hasn't experienced before and said he has Collison to thank for helping navigate any seas of doubt.

“Heather saw my heart and skill set,” he said. “So, I have her to thank for that.”

After three years in his current position, though, Russo understands there may still be some doubting Thomases.

“I'll probably have to defend the 'why,'” he said. “You can't change peoples' perceptions and people are going to question my background and not see my heart.”

Going forward

When Russo takes his new post in the fall, it will be with no false pretenses, nor will he necessarily try to change the world, he said.

“I'm going to enter it very humble and I'm under no delusions,” said Russo. “My philosophy is one in which I value people and that's at the heart of everything I do. People should feel valued and appreciated – that's a big part of what I believe in.”

According to Russo, he's steadfast in his belief he remains on the right path – regardless of potential pitfalls and temptations he's encountered along the way.

“With the trials and tribulations we go through, it's like the story in the Bible of Jesus in the storm – He was confident because He knew He was in control,” said Russo. “I've had more enticing pulls in my life, but working with a group of people to help kids is my calling.”

Looking back

Despite the fact Russo never saw himself as a principal, he credited one particular individual from his past in perhaps seeing the spark that has now been ignited.

“When I was in high school, I played for (retired Liberty Hill head boys' basketball coach) Barry Boren,” said Russo. “One time during my freshman year, he missed practice – and if you know Barry, you know he hated to miss practice. So, he put me in charge of running the freshman team's practice, which meant a lot to me. Then when I made varsity, he made me a team captain. I think he was really the first one who saw leadership in me.”

Now, Russo will take that leadership that has been forged by the fire of his passion for service and put it to use in the place where his heart has been all along.

“I love being a Panther – all I knew growing up was Liberty Hill,” he said. “So, all I need to do is be obedient and serve with the gifts God has given me and what better way for me to do so than to have an impact on the next generation that will be here beyond our lifetime.”