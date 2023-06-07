Emily Lively grew up in a working-class family, so when it came time to choose a profession to pursue, she aspired to bit more.

“My dad was a police officer and my mom was a teacher,” said Lively. “We were pretty much paycheck-to-paycheck and I felt like I needed more money, so I got a business degree.”

For the next decade after graduating from Abilene Christian University with said degree, Lively worked in the corporate sector, but her heart was never in it – so eventually she followed her mother's footsteps into education and hasn't looked back since.

Lively was named the Liberty Hill Independent School District's Elementary Teacher of the Year for her work as a fifth-grade educator at Liberty Hill Elementary School, where she has taught for the past nine years after three at Bill Burden Elementary.

In addition to being named Liberty Hill Elementary's Teacher of the Year, the overall elementary honor also landed Lively the Kristy Kercheville Excellence in Teaching Award – a $1,000 teaching grant named in honor of the late Liberty Hill ISD director of communications on behalf of the Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation.

Be like Mom

Lively's mother, Mary Lou Lively, also taught in the district and was the primary inspiration for her finally following along that same path, she said.

“Obviously, my mother was my mentor and role model,” said Lively, who worked for an audit company in the insurance industry previous to education. “Actually, I should've gotten into teaching a long time ago.”

However, the fact she took a 10-year detour has made her current career that much more rewarding, she said.

“I'm a person of faith,” said Lively. “So, part of the journey to get me here has definitely played a role in the joy I now have because before I was unfulfilled.”

Along those same lines, Lively has remained single all these years – something she also attributes to a greater plan for her life.

“My path God has laid out for me doesn't involve a husband or kids,” she said. “So, I put everything I have into my job, which allows me to serve my colleagues better because I can try to take on more than the average teacher and do things they can't necessarily. This way, I can give more to the kids and my teammates.”

All that being said, Lively highlighted how the happiness she gets from her work many times offsets the drawbacks of the teaching profession.

“If I didn't love what I do, I would be miserable,” she said. “Teaching is a lot of hard work, so that helps me through some of the tough times. But, I get out if it just as much as I put in – there's the old saying 'If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.'”

Choosing the right level

Originally, Lively planned to teach on the secondary side, but a brief sojourn into that realm was all she needed to convince her otherwise, she said.

“I taught as a sub in middle school for a week and came home crying every day,” said Lively. “I guess maybe I don't have a whole lot of sarcasm, so my personality jibes a lot better with elementary kids.”

According to Lively, she was blindsided by the award voted on by her peers.

“I didn't think I would ever win something like this and certainly not this early,” said Lively. “But, I would think every teacher would like to. With all the amazing educators we have in this district, it's very humbling.”

When it came time to switch careers, Lively eschewed the most common path of simply getting the necessary training for a credential to go along with her bachelor's and decided she needed more knowledge to be the best she could be once stepping foot into a classroom for the first time.

So, Lively earned a master's degree in education at Regis University in her home state of Colorado before taking the leap of faith into the profession – despite the fact she believed she already had the intangible abilities, she said.

“Even though I felt like I was going to be a natural as a teacher,” said Lively. “I wanted to make sure I had the proper education.”

As a result, Lively never relents in her constant quest for more wisdom about her passion.

“Even in my spare time, I'm always reading books about school and education,” she said. “I'm very fascinated by how the brain works and gaining more understanding because that can help you go from being frustrated with a student to being able to figure out the 'why' behind what's happening, which allows you to build better relationships with kids.”

Validation

Still though, teaching can put up some stubborn roadblocks when trying to unlock a young mind's potential to learn.

“At times like that, I rely on prayer,” said Lively. “Also, we have little things we can do as teachers when we need a minute because the last thing you want is to lose it on a kid. But, I work at a really great school where we have things in place to help each other out in those moments.”

Lively recently received a message that further buoyed her resolve, she said.

“I love it when parents reach out,” said Lively. “One of them told me their kid, who is currently an eighth-grader I had four years ago, had to name their favorite teacher and it was me. I hadn't been in touch with that student since he was in the fourth grade, so to know I made enough of an impact on a young life is an affirmation and why I do what I do.”

Liberty Hill ISD announced the winners of all eight of its campuses' Teachers of the Year at a banquet during which Lively said she was awed by the accolades that were given out over the course of the evening.

“For two hours, we sat there and listened to all kinds of passionate speeches from the principals about their teachers,” she said. “When they read my name, it was shocking and unbelievable. Getting this honor doesn't mean I'm more deserving than others because I don't do any more than they do. But, it's nice to have recognition – even though there are so many people who deserve it. For me, this is a confirmation of my hard work and something that carries you over in challenging times.”