Former Liberty Hill City Administrator Lacie Hale recently started working for the Village of Volente in Travis County.

Hale was sworn in as the Village’s new city administrator on June 21, according to an agenda published by the Village of Volente for its June 21 City Council meeting.

Hale resigned from her position in Liberty Hill on March 2 immediately following an executive session at a City Council meeting, which seemed abrupt, but had been months in the making, according to multiple City Council members.

At that meeting, Council member Angela Jones said: “The City Council and Ms. Hale have concluded that they have different views on how the City should be managed. Having discussed that issue during at least 12 meetings over the last six months, the City Council and Ms. Hale determined that the relationship had run its course.”

Following her resignation, the City of Liberty Hill paid Hale more than $64,000 per a separation agreement signed by both Hale and Mayor Liz Branigan.

Hale was hired by the City of Liberty Hill in March 2020 as chief operating officer by former Mayor Rick Hall and was promoted to city administrator in October 2020 in a unanimous vote from Council, led by then Council member Kathy Canady.

Following the executive session on March 2, Council voted 4-1 to accept Hale’s resignation with Canady opposed. Canady said she could not in good faith accept Hale’s resignation, adding that she believed Hale’s immediate resignation occurred because she was “under duress.”

Questions directed to Hale regarding her new role in Volente, which has a population of 564, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, were not answered.

“I no longer work for the City of Liberty Hill and will not be commenting on any subject to The Independent,” Hale told The Independent Wednesday.