Former Liberty Hill High School teacher Brian Miller was sentenced to 20 years in a state prison on May 16 after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a child.
Miller, who was booked into the Williamson County Jail in December 2020, was charged then with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of improper relationship between educator and student.
The sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, which in Texas is punishable by up to 20 years in prison or up to a $10,000 fine. Miller began serving his 20-year sentence on May 16; however, according to court records, Miller had a jail credit of 767 days.
As part of his sentence, Miller will also be required to register as a sex offender.
An investigation conducted by the Liberty Hill Police Department and the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department led to the initial arrest and charges in December 2020.
Miller was a Career and Technology Education teacher at LHHS, who had been employed by the district since January 2020. Superintendent Steve Snell told The Independent at that time that Miller had gone through the standard district hiring process.
Snell also told The Independent then that “as far as we know nothing like that has ever happened before, but this is the first district he has taught in.”
“We’re pretty disgusted right now as a school district,” he added. “Our hearts go out to the family of the victim. There’s nothing good that came from this decision, and in my opinion, it is permanently damaging two families.”