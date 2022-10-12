On Jan. 8, 2021 on the field at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan right before Liberty Hill met Crosby in a fierce battle for a berth in a state championship football game, an enormous act of kindness took place – one in which all the intensity of what was to come was put on hold for a moment in time and replaced by a gesture of goodwill between the schools.

Miranda Walker, wife of late Panthers head coach and athletic director Jeff Walker – who had passed away from cancer two months earlier – accepted a giant check on behalf of the Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation for over $4,000 – money that had been raised by its Crosby counterpart to be donated to the organization in the Walker family's name.

“It was one of those gestures that wasn't just for our family, but a show of support for our entire community,” said Walker. “Especially the fact it was right before a very competitive event – but it showed we're just communities that are supporting our kids.”

Nearly two years later, the LHEF is reaching out – just as Crosby did – in offering support for a fellow football program that has been struck with tragedy in the form of the same disease that claimed the life of Liberty Hill's beloved former coach.

Pieper High School in San Antonio and part of the Comal Independent School District will be the Panthers' final regular-season opponent on Nov. 4 – a program that is only in its first year of varsity football following the opening of the new school last fall.

Nick Rogers is the Warriors' head football coach and athletic director and his wife Anna was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 when her husband was working at Cedar Park High School before the move south – a war she continues to wage three years later.

In order to show the same kindness that was bestowed on them, the LHEF is raising funds in order to make a donation to the Comal Education Foundation in the Rogers family's name – an initiative called “Pay It Forward.”

The organization is currently selling t-shirts designed collectively by the LHEF's Board of Directors with proceeds going to a donation that will be presented to the CEF on the night of the game between the schools.

According to LHEF Vice President of Marketing and Events Michelle Hawley, the board was more than happy to undertake the charitable endeavor when it was proposed to them.

“It spawned when a Liberty Hill local friend of the Rogers family brought this to the Foundation and asked if we'd like to partake in a way to give back to this family, as Crosby ISD Education Foundation did for us,” said Hawley. “Of course, we said yes and our whole board team jumped right in to help get this going.”

Once the decision was made to help its comrades in Comal, a plan was devised to make the concept a reality, she said.

“We came together to come up with how we would raise money and we created a design and partnered with a local small business shop, Two-Brand It, to make it come to life,” said Hawley. “As a small-town community that is deeply passionate about football and helping others, this was a no-brainer for LHEF to get on board and a way for us to 'Pay It Forward'. If we can make a difference that has a ripple effect to other communities, the spirit of our beloved coach Jeff Walker lives on in these efforts.”

Walker is Secretary of the LHEF Board of Directors and sees the parallels between the crucible the Rogers are facing and the ordeal she and her family went through.

“What they're going through is a road I know is super-hard,” said Walker. “I look at that and want to do something to support that family and will make a difference.”

Walker added that when her own family was the beneficiary of kindness, it made an impression on her that will never be forgotten or fade away in the sands of time.

“I know it made me and my family feel very seen, loved and supported,” she said of the outpouring from the community in the wake of the tragic events surrounding her husband's passing. “It was a tremendous honor. Here was this school from another district we normally didn't even play and they felt a need to extend such a gesture – even now when I think about it, I still get emotional and don't have words to describe entirely how it made me feel.”

Walker recounted another occasion when love and support were shared between two small-town football communities after one had suffered a horrific loss.

Cade Riley – a Liberty Hill sophomore and member of the Panthers football program – was tragically killed in an ATV accident, prompting his teammates and fellow students to wear red to school in his honor, as Riley's nickname was “Red” because of his hair color.

“It was Jeff's first season as head coach in 2017 and we had a road game all the way down on the coast – a four-hour drive,” she said, of Liberty Hill's visit to Calhoun for a late September contest against the Port Lavaca school. “We got there and and all of their people were also wearing red after hearing about Cade – Jeff always told me how amazing and touching it was to him and how much it meant to the team.”

The charitable t-shirts – which are emblazoned with the logos from both schools superimposed over the state of Texas – are available on the LHEF website at www.lhisdeducationfoundation.org/pay-it-forward in the hopes of selling 250 before the fundraiser ends on Oct. 18.

Walker has faith the community will show the same kind of support for the Rogers that was shown to them, she said.

“We hope Liberty Hill will come together as a community and participate in this,” said Walker. “Hopefully, people will find the time and $25 to be a part of it because it's an amazing way to give back.”