As the city’s population continues to climb a ladder of opportunity, growth and change, so does everything around it, including schools, stores, parks, restaurants and much more.

That also includes the Liberty Hill Public Library District, which serves patrons in Liberty Hill and beyond. A fairly new organization, Friends of the Liberty Hill Public Library District, is a nonprofit that focuses on fundraising to support the Liberty Hill Public Library's endeavors.

The organization was formed in 2021 but is just now able to begin fundraising after earning its 501(c)(3) designation.

“I just feel like the library needs friends,” Friends President Teresa Hamlin said. “We need people to volunteer and share ideas and meet with us to get something going.”

The Friends will hold its next meeting July 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the public library. Hamlin said everyone in the community is encouraged to attend the meeting to help with donations, planning and support of the organization. The group is also looking for a Secretary and Treasurer whose terms will start in September.

Library Director Angela Palmer said she hopes the Friends can help add a book mobile and outdoor book lockers to the library because it will make books more accessible for the community.

“I’d love to have them do something like that,” Palmer said. “A lot of people can’t always get here when we’re open, and we can serve a lot more people that way.”

As a nonprofit organization, the Friends is only allowed to host two fundraisers per year. Hamlin said she would love to start planning soon, but the organization needs volunteers to help pitch ideas and reach out to venues in the community.

“It’s like planning a wedding,” Hamlin said. “We need to be able to reach out to find a place where we can do it at a reasonable price. Or just some raffles at every meeting. We’re still trying to figure that out, just something to bring money in.”

The library receives a quarter of a percent of sales tax from businesses within its district. Hamlin said one way to support the library, along with joining the Friends, is to shop local.

“If you’re not spending money in Liberty Hill, you’re not supporting the library,” Hamlin said. “All this corporate growth is how the library is funded. And the more of that we get, the more money that comes in.”

Membership fees to join the Friends group are $25 per year or $10 per year for students. Lifetime membership is $500. All fees are used to support the library’s building and what goes on inside.

“The purpose of the Friends is to advocate for the library and be our voice in the community,” Palmer said. “They spread the mission of what we do and help educate people to build community support. I’m hoping we get lots of people involved that can do that for us.”

For more information on joining the group, visit friendslhpld.org or follow Friends of the Liberty Hill Public Library District on Facebook.