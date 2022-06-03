German-born Giuseppe Gazzana never imagined he would end up in the small town of Liberty Hill preparing to open a restaurant with his family, but that’s exactly what happened, and now, a gastro pub is set to open later this summer in the former Farm to Fork building.

Gazzana’s path to Liberty Hill began in Germany, where he grew up in a small village of just 200 people. Once he became an adult, he spent time living in Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, where he stayed long enough to get an education, meet his wife and start his first restaurant.

“In 2010, after I graduated, my best friend and I started a restaurant in London,” Gazzana said. “We did that for six years and had three locations. In 2016, I sold my shares and decided to move to the United States with my fiancé, now wife, Amy. She was born in London but grew up in the Dallas area and had come back to the U.K. to study.”

After relocating to the U.S., the Gazzanas started their family, which now includes two daughters ages 4 and nine months, and settled in Austin. They lived in downtown Austin for about a year, followed by a short time in Cedar Park, and eventually, made their way to Liberty Hill in early 2020.

“Being a city boy I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to move to a small town,’” Gazzana said. “I was used to London for so long, and I’ve lived in cities my whole adult life. I wouldn’t have thought it, but we love it out here.”

Before moving to Liberty Hill, Gazzana ran a German-inspired food truck in Cedar Park for a couple of years—until the pandemic hit—and then switched to help his brother-in-law run his restaurant. Then he got the itch to open his own restaurant again, but this time a gastro pub in Liberty Hill.

“I saw this place (Farm to Fork) being renovated last year, and by coincidence I met somebody who knows the landlord, but I was told that a lease had just been signed with Farm to Fork and I was too late,” Gazzana said. “Ever since, I’ve been looking for the right location. I didn’t find anything that I liked, but one day I saw [Farm to Fork] packing up, so I reached out to the landlord and we agreed on a deal.”

The Gazzanas’ vision for their gastro pub is to create both a family-friendly location and a great date night spot.

“We are going to break the inside of the restaurant up, so when you come in there is a more relaxed bar area and then a nicer dining area with booths,” Gazzana said. “Lunch will be lighter and brighter, and then come evening, we will darken it down. The way I envision it is that we all love kids, but sometimes adults want to have a bit of their own time, and this place is perfect for it.”

Gazzana will use the same concept outside, too. The fenced area adjacent to the restaurant will serve as outdoor dining space for adults only, while the fenced area toward the back of the parking lot will include a playscape for kids and family-size tables.

“There will be a corridor connecting the two, but this way we will split up people who want to sit by the restaurant and have a more intimate experience,” he said.

While the menu hasn’t been solidified yet, Gazzana said his vision includes elevated dishes and cocktails. He plans on the lunch menu differing from the dinner menu, which will include steaks, fish, salads and other dishes to round it out.

“A gastro pub is really about elevated comfort food,” he said. “The concept will be modern American with a European influence. There will be fish and chips, and maybe schnitzel, too.”

Gazzana said the restaurant will serve brunch on the weekends and offer a wide variety of beers, wines and cocktails.

“With beverages, we are going the whole nine yards,” he said. “We are installing a keg room so we will have a good selection of beers on draft. We will also have a decent wine selection and a full bar that will be strongly geared toward more elevated beverages that are all made in house.

“My hope is to open August 1, but it’s not set in stone,” he said. “We are hustling in terms of menu creation, drink selections, building our keg room and getting all the work done.”

The restaurant doesn’t have a name yet, but Gazzana said they are close to making a final decision on the name and logo and will announce it on social media.