School is out, and summer is in, which means it’s time for the Liberty Hill Public Library District’s annual summer reading program.

The program, which officially kicked off May 8, is in full swing now that school’s out for the summer. This year’s theme, “Get in the Reading Game,” gives children, teens and adults a chance to not only read books to earn prizes, but also to participate in dozens of different activities, events, crafts and more, all centered around some of the most popular video games.

“Whether it’s video games, board games or card games, games teach literacy in different ways, so we thought we’d try it out this year,” said Library Director Angela Palmer. “We always want to choose a topic that kids will enjoy.”

In just the first four days of the program, more than 600 children, teens and adults signed up for this summer’s program. There are eight reading teams, with mascots from games like Mario, Minecraft and Plants vs. Zombies.

“When you sign up you find out what team you’re on,” Palmer said. “Once you do that, you get your reading log and start reading. For every 10 minutes of reading, you’ll mark off a character on your log. After 250 minutes, your first log is done and you can bring it in to get a ‘brag tag.’ Keep reading and accumulating points, and then at the end of the summer, shop in our prize store. The team who reads the most minutes will get 50 extra points to shop with.”

In 2022, about 1,750 people signed up for the summer reading program and read approximately 1.5 million minutes total. Palmer hopes to surpass both of those numbers this summer. She said anyone can sign up for the program—even babies—and have their parents read to them to earn minutes. She added that reading cereal boxes and comic books counts toward minutes, too.

In addition to the reading competition, the library will be hosting different events, activities, crafts and story times nearly every day of the summer, Palmer added.

“Everything is free,” she said. “The only downside for us is that our building is small, so all of our events are first come, first served. We have tried to extend the hours that we’re having events from two hours to four hours so there’s more time for people to come and go, and not everyone is crowded in here at the same time. We are also adding more evening and weekend events to accommodate the working parents. We are also adding a second story time on Fridays at 10 a.m.”

This year, the summer activities will focus less on crafts and more on STEM-based activities, as well as family game nights, building challenges, and a Rubix cube club. Popular shows the library hosts every summer will be returning, Palmer said, including the Austin Reptile Show, Wild Things Zoofari, Flying Disc Dogs of Austin, and The Big Rig “Petting Zoo.”

“We have 13 different performers this year, which includes a blend of old and new performers,” Palmer said. “All of our popular shows are back, but we’ve added in some new shows, too.”

Summer reading sign-ups will be accepted until July 22. All reading logs must be turned in by July 26. On July 28, the prize store will open through Aug. 12. The end of summer reading celebration and back to school bash will be held Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the summer reading program, visit the Liberty Hill Public Library on Facebook.