Usually, the baseball field at Liberty Hill High School is reserved for things like hit-and-runs, stolen bases and strikeouts.

However, on Thursday evening, the playing surface provided a platform on which Christmas joy was spread in the form of an event put on by the Liberty Hill Panther Baseball Boosters during which a local family was presented with gifts that were donated by the club's members along with others in the community.

Tiffanie Herrmann stood and looked on as her six children tore into the wrapping paper and immersed themselves in the generosity side-by-side with Panthers players that were on hand for the festivities.

“It's just amazing complete strangers would do something like this for us,” said Herrmann, who is an assistant manager at a local convenience store. “God has been working in our lives.”

According to booster club vice president Lana Voth, the players' involvement in the event was one of the most critical pieces to the puzzle.

“I think it's good for the boys to be out here and see the joy on these kids' faces,” said Voth. “It's a win for both sides.”

Voth said the booster club was made aware of the Herrmanns' situation through an acquaintance.

In all, approximately $3,300 was raised with additional donations from H.E.B. and Academy Sports, with all of it going toward the treasure trove of presents that was unveiled along the third-base line for the Herrmann children to enjoy as they interacted with the Panthers players.

Senior center fielder Logan Dyer said the event provided a perspective for him and his teammates they should all take time to reflect on – especially at this time of year.

“We're blessed to be in the positions we find ourselves in,” he said. “Sports are fun and all, but if we can use this platform as a team, we can build a foundation that's bigger than baseball. We need to be aware so we can understand and be grateful for our blessings.”

Herrmann has five boys – Thomas, 13, Abram, 10, Aiven, 8, Zander, 6, and Elias, 5 and one girl, Aria, 15 months – and said the outpouring of goodwill arrived at just the right time.

“My dad was in hospice and just passed away of cancer,” she said. “We have those expenses now, so we weren't sure how Christmas was going to work out this year. So, all I can do is praise God because I know every other time we've been in a bad situation, He's pulled us out.”

Liberty Hill head baseball coach Brandon Creek was happy to have his team involved in such a charitable gesture, he said.

“Something like this is bigger than baseball,” said Creek. “Our boys are out here giving back and doing right by someone – I couldn't be more proud of them.”

On Wednesday, the Panthers gathered to wrap the gifts – an undertaking that proved to be quite challenging for them, said Creek.

“All of them are terrible at gift-wrapping,” he joked. “But, they had a good time.”

The occasion brought back some Christmas morning memories for Creek.

“The one that sticks in my mind is when I was about eight and I got one of those little football uniforms with the plastic helmet, shoulder pads and everything,” he said. “It was Texas Longhorns – I put it on and played all day outside.”

Creek said he wanted his players to take one message from the event away more than any other.

“Don't take the blessings you have for granted,” he said. “Make sure you tell everybody you love and appreciate them because nothing is guaranteed.”

As Herrmann and her family loaded up their minivan with everything that had been bestowed upon them, she once more gave thanks.

“We all need a little help sometimes and it's hard for some people to admit that,” she said. “But, God sends people to us in the right moments if you just keep praying.”