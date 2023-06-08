After two decades in education, Amy Rosser decided she and her family needed to seek a new professional and personal home, having grown weary of life in her native Southern California.

For the past two years, she has taught seventh-grade Reading and Language Arts at Santa Rita Middle School and suffice to say, it certainly didn't take long to make a lasting impression in her new environment.

Rosser was named Liberty Hill Independent School District's Secondary Teacher of the Year – an award she doesn't take lightly in light of her new colleagues, she said.

“I'm absolutely humbled and honored,” said Rosser. “Because we're blessed to have so many gifted and excellent teachers here. One of the most humbling aspects is this award is voted on by your peers.”

For Rosser, having the ability to stand at the front of a classroom is also something not to be taken for granted, she said.

“Every day, people trust us with their most prized possessions – their children,” said Rosser. “Teaching is a privilege.”

Along with the award, Rosser also received the Kristy Kercheville Excellence in Teaching Award – a $1,000 teaching grant named in honor of the late Liberty Hill ISD director of communications on behalf of the Liberty Hill Education Foundation – which she already has earmarked, she said.

“I'm going to use it to build a classroom library,” said Rosser. “It's something every English classroom needs and should have.”

Bridging the gap

Due to the fact middle school is the conduit for students between elementary and high school, educating at that level can prove difficult at times as young people begin to figure out who they are as human beings – although that makes the payoff that much more gratifying, she said.

“Middle school can present some of the greatest challenges we face as teachers,” said Rosser. “But, also the greatest rewards.”

Next year, Rosser will move to Liberty Hill High School, where she will teach English I and be able to combine her profession with personal interests, as son Bryson will be a junior.

“Bryson is in the band and I want to be able to participate and help more with that and other activities,” she said. “Being at the high school will allow me to do that – it's going to be a change and a challenge professionally, but I'm very excited to be joining the high-school campus and looking forward to the culture.”

By doing so, Rosser will have the opportunity to further witness the development of some of her former students.

“I wanted to teach English I so I could help freshman with the transition to high school,” said Rosser. “I'll see some familiar faces because I'll have some of the kids I had last year in seventh grade and moving up can be difficult because in high school, things like planning, organization, advocating for themselves and responsibility increases for students.”

Pushing the right buttons

Rosser drew a parallel between academics and athletics – a theme she takes advantage of in getting her message in the classroom across, she said.

“Reading and writing is like a sport in you need practice and repetition in order to get better,” said Rosser. “Half of what I do is to be a cheerleader in getting students to believe in themselves and be willing to take risks and not be afraid to make mistakes as part of the process. Once you develop that rapport and they know you care about them, it's much easier to learn.”

As a result, the sky is the limit, which is when the satisfaction is greatest for both parties.

“You get those light-bulb moments when they're proud of their work,” she said. “As teachers, we lead them to those moments, but the students are the ones who clear the obstacles.”

Different landscape

According to Rosser, although the basic fundamentals of teaching remain the same now as when she began her career, the myriad technological advancements have altered how teachers accomplish their mission.

“When I started teaching, students didn't have their own chromebooks,” said Rosser. “In addition, there were no cell phones and social media, so now from an engagement standpoint, teachers need to think more outside the box to reach their students. What worked in that regard 20 years ago isn't always the right way to do things now.”

Rosser said modern-day home life also plays an influential role that carries over to the classroom.

“Parenting is different now and so is life,” she said. “These days, we have a lot of two-parent working families.”

However, the place Rosser now calls her personal and professional home is one that is properly equipped to handle the challenges.

“What I love most about Liberty Hill is as a community – despite the fact we're growing – it's still like a small village in many ways,” she said. “We all stick together – teachers, administration, the school board and parents – with a common goal. I feel like everyone is looking out for what's best for our students and if I ever need anything, I can go to anyone.”