Goodwill has filed a site permit for the construction of a 25,000-square-foot building at 110 Bronco Blvd. in Liberty Hill.
Bronco Boulevard is located in front of the Sundance Estates subdivision, just adjacent to Sonic and Domino’s Pizza.
Goodwill Industries was started in Boston, Mass., in the early 1900s. The Goodwill Central Texas organization began in 1958 in Austin and has since expanded across the Central Texas region. Today, Goodwill has more than 60 donation centers, 37 retail stores and seven career centers in Central Texas.