Suffice to say it’s been a busy past four years for Travis Motal.

In the fall of 2019, he was the newly minted principal of then-Liberty Hill Junior High School and after two years in that position became the Liberty Hill Independent School District’s Director of Secondary Education, a post he remained in for the past two.

Now, as the 2023-24 school year appears on the horizon, Motal will man a brand-new position within the district hierarchy after being named Chief of Schools by the Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees.

According to Motal, the move is simply the latest step in the long-term vision of Superintendent Steve Snell as the district continues to grow.

“When Mr. Snell got here four years ago, he wanted to create a strategic plan moving forward,” said Motal. “So, this just aligns with the goals of the district and executing its vision.”

As Chief of Schools, Motal will oversee a cabinet consisting of a trio of comrades atop the leadership chain, including Chief of Strategic Planning and Partnerships Kristen Coulter, Chief Financial Officer Rosanna Guerrero and Chief of Operations Mark Willoughby, with all four reporting directly to Snell.

As Liberty Hill ISD continues to grow, it makes sense for the chain of command to evolve in being able to meet the needs of a district that has gone from just five schools to nine in the past four years, said Motal.

“You see this in some of the bigger districts – like Round Rock and Leander, for example,” he said. “Basically, it’s a business model with the superintendent as the CEO. We’re not that big yet, but we might as well get out in front of it now.”

Leading from the front

As opposed to his previous job, in which he oversaw the district’s high school and two middle schools, Motal will now supervise all of the campuses – a job description he put in rather simple terms.

“If it’s happening at one of our schools,” he said. “I’m over it.”

As part of those responsibilities, Motal will be in charge of making sure the district’s wide variety of specialized programs go off without a hitch, including Career and Technical Education (CTE), Gifted and Talented (GT) and Special Education, among others, including all state and federally funded programs.

Before his arrival in Liberty Hill, Motal began his career in Pflugerville as a teacher and assistant principal for eight years before moving on to Taylor, where he was a middle and elementary school principal for six years.

However, Motal credits a mentor of his for providing him with a glimpse early on of what proper educational leadership looked like.

“When I started out in Pflugerville, Criss Wakefield was my first principal,” he said. “She really showed how you can be personable and approachable toward students and develop relationships, but still be able to execute – the ability to balance both.”

Switching gears

As part of his role as director of secondary education, Motal was also tasked with overseeing safety and security for the entire district, which was itself nearly another entire full-time job, he said.

“I was probably spending about 60 percent of my time on the safety aspect,” said Motal. “In my new job, it will more be one of operational safety in making sure everyone is in the right places at the right times in supporting all the different campuses. But I’ll probably be just as busy, only in a different way.”

When Motal made the switch from a classroom role as a teacher to one of an administrator, he was able to build on his passion for impacting students’ lives – but in a more overarching manner.

“Going from being a teacher to administration, you still get to support and guide students in making them better and helping them grow,” he said. “You have to ask yourself ‘Do I want to be an example?’ because after all, iron sharpens iron.”

Motal added making the jump from the front lines to the front office requires a mixture of two very important ingredients.

“You can never tell if you’re ready for something like that,” he said. “But it’s a question of do I have the will or the skill to do it? A lot of people might have the skills, but you also need a desire to learn and understand along the way – even if it takes a little longer.”

Part of the plan

Before Motal turned to education, he was studying for a criminal justice degree at then-Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State) and all these years later realizes his change of career paths was planned out by a higher power.

“I’m very conscious of my faith,” said Motal, who along with wife of 16 years, Anjie, have two children in Emma, 14, and Ben, 8. “This was God’s plan all along – everything happens for a reason and I’ve become a better person for it,” he said.

Motal certainly has his priorities in order, which helps guide him in everything he does, he said.

“The three most important things for me are God, family and being a hard worker,” said Motal. “I want people to say, ‘Here’s a guy who goes about things the right way.’ I’ve always kept the mentality of getting things done by working through obstacles.”

As for what the immediate future holds, Motal is confident moving forward – particularly with the support he’s received from within the district.

“I’m really excited and I can’t thank the superintendent and the board enough for having the faith in me to give me this opportunity,” he said. “I know I can handle the hard work and the challenge of making it happen.”