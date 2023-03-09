About two weeks before Christmas, a local business reached out to Liberty Hill High School marketing teacher Mikyela Tedder in hopes of getting some assistance.

“They called and asked if we had any students that could help with their social media,” said Tedder. “It’s something all of our kids can do.”

From there, the concept grew and now Tedder and her students are partnering with the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce for a program that will see students working with local businesses across the full spectrum of marketing strategies.

Tedder said the program generated immediate interest.

“Within three days, we had 16 local businesses contact us,” she said. “Originally, we thought we would do 10.”

According to Tedder, both sides of the equation emerge as winners in the proposition.

“Our students gain valuable real-world experience, which will look good on college or job applications,” said Tedder. “While the businesses will get help in all areas of marketing, including print, video, merchandising and logo design – any form of branding or marketing they need.”

Aspiring marketers

Senior Saha Gollapudi is one of the students who will gain valuable experience through participation in the program, which will come in handy when she embarks on a career in marketing.

“For me, it will help me with the social aspect of the job as far as being able to talk to multiple clients and plan events,” she said. “It’s a good balance of the different work environments.”

Gollapudi said she was inspired to seek a marketing career by a Netflix series in which the profession is highlighted.

“After I saw ‘Emily in Paris’ I realized marketing is a real field and one I was interested in,” she said. “But, I’ve also spoken to so many people who are in it and say it’s a great field.”

Gollapudi is working with Main Street Marketplace in Liberty Hill, a business consisting of various vendors featuring a wide variety of products.

Another senior, Alex Carvalho, is hoping to improve his communication skills through the program.

“I think it will give me a better idea of how to work with businesses and upgrade my people skills,” he said. “Also, finding ways to promote things because I have a lot of ideas.”

In addition, the team aspect of the program will provide an example of how cohesion and collaboration are critical components.

“It’s very important to be able to work as a team,” said Carvalho, who plans to pursue a career in sports marketing and management. “Because you can’t do it all on your own.”

Tedder is determining exactly how the students will be broken into groups in order to best work with the businesses.

“At first, I was going to have groups of three or four,” she said. “But, then I decided to have pairs because we’ve had such a positive response.”

Real estate agents, attorneys and restaurants are among those interested in participating in the program and Tedder said she will let the students decide for themselves who they would like to work with.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” she said. “So, I thought I would let them choose.”

Marketing requires a particular kind of personality to be successful, said Tedder.

“You need to be confident in your ability,” she said. “Also, you need good communication skills in order to deal with different kinds of people, to be organized, follow through on things, determination and to be very goal-oriented.”

Gaining true comprehension of what the students do in working with the businesses is perhaps the most important aspect and one they will take with them as they move forward in their respective careers, said Tedder.

“They need to really understand the impact of the campaign they’re creating,” she said. “Make sure everything is professional and conveys the proper message the business wants to send.”

Showing the way

According to Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Michael, getting local business owners to collaborate with local youth is an opportunity too good to pass up.

“Getting our members involved can help students to go through that process of what it’s like to run a business,” said Michael. “The school reached out to us looking for mentors and we were happy to help. We’ve had a great response from the business owners.”

One of those business owners is Justin Havard, who owns Havard Roofing and Construction and was happy to lend a helping hand to the business owners of tomorrow.

“My project manager brought it to me and we thought it was a good idea,” said Havard, who has run his business for two years. “This way they’ll get an idea of what it’s like to promote a business.”

Havard added one of his desires in getting involved with the program was to help strengthen the bonds a community needs to be successful – now and in the future.

“We’re all about keeping things local,” he said. “We want to spend our money here and also give back.”

Ginger Trevino has owned and operated GT Insurance Services for seven years and is glad to have help in promoting her business, she said.

“I don’t have time to even think about anything like that,” said Trevino. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the students can do to help us.”

Jennifer Smith, owner of Two Brand It, said her company wanted to help pass the baton to the business owners of the future, while maintaining a strong sense of local cohesion.

“Two Brand It decided to get involved in this program because we think it’s important to teach our next generation the value of pouring into your community,” she said. “Any opportunity to work with Liberty Hill ISD is our top priority. We pride ourselves in being more than just a spirit store and are excited to see what the students can do for our business and this community.”

Smith views the opportunity as a way to stay better engaged with town’s population through its marketing efforts.

“We want to gain knowledge of the up and coming events in Liberty Hill so we can be more present in the community as a whole,” she said. “We strive to become more available to all of the exciting opportunities coming to this area. We hope to give the students room to explore different avenues of marketing and let them use this as an opportunity to grow within an environment that is inclusive and learner friendly.’

Smith listed her company’s primary marketing needs as scheduling, content creation and areas in marketing outside of social media.

“The growth in Liberty Hill has shown us we need to expand our target market to the new incoming members of this community,” she said. “This also has shown us the importance of being involved and known in a way that is more accessible, present and personal.”

Aside from what the program offers her business, though, Smith is excited to play a part in helping the students of today grow into the business leaders of tomorrow.

“Investing in the next generation is very important because these are the individuals that will be shaping and leading this community in the coming years,” she said. “This gives us the opportunity to be a part of that in a real way.”

With the rapid growth of Liberty Hill continuing to skyrocket, Michael said programs such as this one can ensure the cohesion necessary for the community to remain connected.

“With the community growing so much, we need to be working together,” she said.