A new duplex-style home is set to be built for Hope House in early 2023 to accommodate up to eight more residents with severe disabilities who need a “forever” place to live.

Erland Schulze, development director for Hope House, said the goal is to get construction on the 2,600-square-foot duplex underway by January. The lot, located at 1353 Loop 332, is located next to one of Hope House’s already existing homes.

“This will be our fifth home,” he said. “Four will be in town and the original home just out of town remains in operation with 15 to 18 children living there.”

The new home was conceived out of compassion for so many children that have to be turned away due to lack of beds, Schulze said.

“Their guardians face a wait time well in excess of 10 to 12 years or more,” he added. “Since we are a ‘forever’ home, most of our residents don't leave. Some of the children who came here in the mid-60s are still living with us today. This creates an additional problem for those needing homes. That, coupled with a critical need for more homes that take in the high level of disability we do, creates the long waiting list here.”

Hope House completed a capital campaign earlier this year, raising $600,000 through foundation grants to build the duplex, which will look much like the other duplexes Hope House has in downtown Liberty Hill.

“The new home will house eight more disabled children,” he said. “We're not sure when it will be completed. We planned to start construction this past summer but the lack of materials, supplies and labor, which is still ongoing, prevented the project from starting earlier.”

Hope House always needs more space, Schulze said, but the main reason they wanted to build this new house was because the organization is turning away six to eight applications for residency per month.

“There simply are not enough long-term homes for this high level of disability here or in Texas,” he said. “We can fill as many homes as we can build. The housing situation is that much needed.”

Once the duplex is complete, four existing Hope House residents will move into the new home, and four new residents will be able to move off the waiting list and into the home.

For more information on Hope House and its mission, visit Hope House Homepage (hopehouseaustin.org).