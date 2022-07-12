Events happen in one’s life that are sometimes difficult to rebound from.

Regardless of how much resilience an individual may have locked away in their inner being, a particular obstacle can simply be too much to overcome – an occurrence that may seem at the time to be a momentary bump in the road, but has the potential to slowly and surely develop into a snowball whose momentum can’t be slowed down once it gains steam.

Such is the case for Darrell King.

An Austin native, King said he found himself out of work 30 years ago from his vocation in the construction field due to an influx of immigrants that flooded the workforce and made skilled workers such as himself expendable to many employers more concerned about cheaper labor than quality craftsmanship.

“I was building houses for many years,” said King. “I planned on it being a career because it was something I loved to do.”

Unfortunately for King, one thing led to another and he found himself on the streets without a place to call home and he has been there ever since.

“The thing about being homeless,” said King, now 59, “is once you become homeless, it’s hard to get out of being homeless.”

Serving his country

King enlisted in the National Guard in 1981 and found purpose in wearing the uniform of his country.

“I got back from basic training and really felt like somebody,” he said. “I was really gung-ho.”

King’s military occupational specialty was being a wheeled vehicle repairer – a mechanic in civilian terms . He soon realized he wanted to make the military a career.

But, each time he attempted to move up to active-duty status, he was rebuffed for one reason or another, he said.

“I put in a request,” said King. “But, I never heard back from them.”

So, after seven years of serving in his part-time role, he left it all behind.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are over 40,000 homeless veterans across America, comprising approximately 13 percent of the country’s homeless population.

Nomadic life

Over the years, King has moved around the greater Austin area, spending time in Williamson and Travis counties in places like Leander and Liberty Hill. He said it’s not always easy to find a place to settle.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find anywhere to camp or sleep,” he said. “Seems like there’s always someone trying to chase you off.”

King owns a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, which acts as a makeshift residence and helps shield him from the unforgiving summer heat Central Texas offers up, as well as the bone-chilling winter cold that has gripped the area in recent years.

However, having a vehicle is only half the bargain as gas prices continue to rise and there’s also the matter of where to pull over on a daily basis, said King.

“Try finding a place to park where nobody will bother you,” he said. “I was at a gas station, looked up and saw the price on the sign and said ‘Oh, well. Can’t do that.’ Everything keeps going up.”

Oasis of hope

King finds ways to earn a bit of money here and there hauling scrap metal or junk and selling copper he collects, but it’s hardly enough to make a living.

Which is where Operation Liberty Hill comes in.

The rescue mission – which was founded in 2008 – provides various kinds of assistance to at-risk and homeless people, with King among the ranks of those who visit regularly to make use of the food pantry and other services.

Susan Baker, executive director of Operation Liberty Hill, said the assistance she and her staff offer people like King always seems as if it falls short.

“Honestly, it can be overwhelming,” she said. “It feels like you can’t help enough.”

For King, OLH represents help from a divine source, he said.

“I thank God Operation Liberty Hill is here,” said King. “Some friends told me about it and then I met Susan. I can honestly say it saved my life.”

According to Baker, everything OLH does is based on a basic premise.

“We’re a Christ-centered organization,” said Baker. “We have a chapel where our clients are free to worship.”

Baker said OLH helped to retrieve a copy of King’s Department of Defense Form 214 – which is the military’s certificate of release from active duty – and is a veteran’s ticket to gaining access to the Veterans Administration’s many services, including health care.

“For a veteran, that form is everything,” she said. “It’s what entitles you to their benefits.”

Questions without answers

King said he often wonders why everything has turned out the way it has.

“I’ll just say to myself, ‘What did I do so wrong to not be able to be normal?’” he said. “I’m not crazy and it’s not like I got fired – I just lost my job.”

King – who was married three times – said he has family in Leander. Although his mother passed away in 2016, he has a brother and two sisters he isn’t in contact with.

“I think maybe they’re scared I’ll ask for something,” he said. “It’s sad to say, but that’s usually the reason.”

In addition, King has a daughter and four grandchildren in the area.

“I see them every now and then,” he said. “But, they have a hard time accepting me.”

Everyday existence

Despite the fact there are homeless camps where large groups live, King said he prefers to stick to himself for the most part.

“It’s not easy to have people around you that you don’t know,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen so many times – people will steal everything you have.”

King said for people like him, it seems the deck is always stacked against them due to their societal standing.

“Every time I try something, it doesn’t work,” he said. “People always like to say ‘You can make it happen,’ but it’s hard when you don’t have anything.”

After being cited by authorities once for trespassing while looking for a place to stay, King’s car was impounded and just like that, what little shelter he had was gone.

Until an angel intervened in the form of the proverbial good Samaritan, said Baker.

“One of our volunteers had some extra money and asked if I knew someone or had something in mind to use it for,” she said. “Eight-hundred dollars later and Darrell’s car was out of the yard thanks to that person’s donation.”

King fought back his emotions as he described how he felt at the time.

“Miracles do happen,” he said. “The fact there was someone out there who wanted to help.”

Despite his lot in life, King said he harbors no resentment.

“I’m not angry at the world – I’m disappointed in myself,” he said. “Maybe I could’ve pulled myself out of it, but ‘should’ve’ is the hardest word.”

One thing he does have, though, is the will to carry on.

“When you get knocked down, you have to stand back up again,” said King. “You keep going on because you always want to have hope – I’ve been through so many chapters in my life, but I still want to see what’s next.”

LOCALIZING HOMELESSNESS

About the last thing one would expect in a place like Liberty Hill is a homeless population.

However, with the growth of the city – as well as strict ordinances in Austin that have driven much of its homeless north, it’s a very real proposition.

According to Susan Baker, executive director of Operation Liberty Hill, the local rescue mission, the number of homeless clients her organization services has increased in recent years.

“We opened the doors of Operation Liberty Hill in February 2012 and like most people in this area, we weren’t aware of a homeless population until someone was found sleeping on our picnic table when we got to the center one morning,” said Baker. “Over the years, we’ve had more and more homeless clients come to OLH, but I’m uncertain about whether they just found out about us or if the number of homeless in this area has increased. Either way, we have seen a steady increase in homeless clients over the years. For whatever reason, it seems like just in the past year or two, the numbers have risen more rapidly in this area.”

Baker noted a large number of local homeless are individuals who once wore the uniform of their country, yet can’t access needed resources.

“The fact many of them are veterans is very disturbing,” she said. “But, it’s due to the lack of veterans services in this area.”

Currently, Operation Liberty Hill services 18 homeless clients.

“Our homeless population utilizes our food pantry and we’re able to modify the items they receive to fit their ability to prepare their food. Some of them have a grill and others have nothing to heat food. We give them food with pop-top cans, peanut butter and other proteins that don’t need preparation,” said Baker. “They get clothing in our thrift store, which is important because they don’t have the funds or transportation to get to a laundromat. We have a shower they can use also.”

In addition to existing services, Baker said there are plans for “Hotels for the Homeless,” – a fund that would provide shelter for homeless in extreme weather conditions.

Donations can be made on the organization’s website – operationlh.org – and should be designated they are meant for Hotels for the Homeless and can also be made by check and mailed to P.O. Box 1081, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.

“Hopefully, someday there will be a transitional housing facility in this part of Williamson County,” said Baker. “We’re not sure if OLH will be a part of that or not. We’ll see where the Lord leads us.”