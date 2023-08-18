The City’s first-ever human resources director quietly left his role in mid-July, and now the City is revamping the position from director to coordinator.
James Harris, who was hired for the role in January 2022, brought 30 years of human resources experience with him to Liberty Hill. He submitted a letter of resignation to City Manager Paul Brandenburg, which The Independent obtained a copy of.
In the letter, dated July 6, Harris wrote: “Please accept this official notice of my resignation. I have decided to seek other opportunities more aligned with my skillset.”
Harris’ last day with the City was July 14.
“James stepped down to pursue other career opportunities, Brandenburg told The Independent. “Now we are changing the director position to coordinator of human resources. Human resources will remain its own department, but whoever takes on this role has to be clear that they won’t have staff. They will have to be able to handle everything for our employees. The coordinator will report to me, just like the director did.”
The coordinator of human resources position was posted on the City’s website on Aug. 7 and will remain open until the position is filled.