Hunters Creek Processing recently went through a major expansion project to bring more offerings to customers.

The business has been in the same space since it first opened in 2011. operation since 2011. Owner Chelsea Stevens said an expansion was necessary to make customers more comfortable.

"While designing the new space we thought that offering a retail area would be beneficial and something exciting," she said. "We are offering Yukon Outfitters coolers, Hunters Creek hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts and mugs."

The item Stevens is most excited about, though, is a new wild game seasoning called Hunters Creek Processing Wild Game Dust.

"We have used this seasoning on all our meat at home and are excited to offer this to our customers," she added.

In addition to adding to the retail area, Hunters Creek also expanded the working space for its team. The facility now has a dedicated workspace for making sausages and other specialty items.

Stevens said she is looking forward to welcoming new and returning hunters this fall to see the changes.

Hunters Creek Processing is located at 4892 N. Hwy. 183 in Liberty Hill. For more information, visit Hunters Creek Processing.