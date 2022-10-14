The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties.

“I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing to our home and our family property,” said Carrie Eubanks, who lives on a ranch just off CR 207. “We are set to lose about 15 acres of our family property, and our ranch has been in our family since 1965 when my grandfather bought it. The corridor will basically sever our property into four different pieces, because the road path is going to go through the middle of our property.”

The County began conducting a Planning and Right-of-Way Preservation Study in mid-2020 for a new 7.3-mile expressway that would run east/west between U.S. Highway 183 and the Burnet County line, and a 4.1-mile north/south connector between the new expressway and State Highway 29 after it was funded by a voter-approved 2019 Road Bond.

The initial road alignment had a total of 65 parcels being affected on the east/west segment and an additional 17 parcels on the north/south segment, according to the County. After receiving pushback from dozens of affected residents, the County went back to the drawing board in early 2022 to reevaluate the road’s alignment with a narrower right-of-way footprint.

Robert Daigh, senior director of infrastructure for Williamson County, told the Commissioners Court in August that the new route was selected because it “minimized impacts while remaining inclusive of the community’s input.”

He said several meetings with landowners were held before final adjustments were made to reduce as many impacts as possible. The final result was that for the 11.9-mile route, he said, only two homes would directly be affected.

“Every home is precious, but to be able to weave through 11.9 miles and only take two homes [is amazing],” he said. “If this was deferred until later, then there would be dozens, if not hundreds, more homes impacted.”

Long said the reevaluation took into account the number of parcels impacted, structures impacted, and people impacted.

“There has been some new impact [with the realignment], but not a lot,” Long told The Independent. “As we looked at a smaller footprint, the alignment impacted fewer residences compared to the alignment we looked at last fall. Some people we never heard back from and didn’t want to meet, and there were others who rightly so are concerned about what the impact is of this future road.”

According to the County, the new alignment impacts 16 fewer properties, and 203.8 fewer acres are required for acquisition. The project team will move forward with schematic design as the next step.

Eubanks said her biggest complaint about the final alignment of the road is she feels the County has disregarded all of the private property owners like herself.

“There are several properties around us that developers want to put homes on, and the County has basically accommodated all those developers by putting the road path on the edges of their properties, while it goes right through the middle of ours,” she said. “They are going to take anywhere from a quarter to a half on an acre from my front yard.”

Eubanks said she has three adult children with special needs, and she thought her home there would be the place she’d retire and care for her family.

“Now we have a house that will be sitting on a highway,” she said. “And we don’t want to just sell it. Then we’d have to go buy a house three times as expensive as what we have, with three times the property taxes. Financially, it’s a disadvantage to sell and move. This is not only destructive to us, our homes and our financial wellbeing, but also to the peace and tranquility we moved out here for."

For landowner Nancy Hamilton, who also lives on CR 207, the original alignment had the corridor going beside her property. With the newly approved alignment, it now cuts through the southernmost part of her ranch, which she said has the best grazing property for her livestock.

“It’s also going to take out a bunch of old oak trees, which is not wise for the ecology, and in addition to that, I also have a 2,000-foot radio tower on my property. I told [Williamson County’s] engineers that they can’t disturb the strata and guywires that hold the tower up. The footprint is over 75 acres in size with those guywires. Where they have the road going now puts it within 15 feet of one of those guywires. But they just totally ignored me when I brought it up.”

Hamilton added that the tower on her property provides Univision to the greater Austin area, as well as a handful of radio stations and high-speed internet from Western Broadband.

“We just want to protect the infrastructure that feeds all of this area and Austin,” she said.

Hamilton’s long-term frustration is that because of this project, she feels her land is effectively condemned.

“They’ve told us if we don’t like their plans they’ll help us find a real estate agent, but I don’t want to sell my ranch and I don’t want to lose it until I have to,” she said. “But that land is now unusable. I have to declare the road plans if I sell my property, so it destroys the value. Even if they’re 20 years out from building the road, I can’t use this land. I can’t do anything until they finish their plans. They have effectively tied up my land, and I suspect they’ll come back a few years later and widen the road, too.”

Daigh reiterated to the Commissioners in August that there is no funding for construction and no need to build the road at this time, which means there is no construction timeline set, but that having a plan is important.

“It would be poor to not do the planning now,” he said. “You need to plan where [roads] will go so you can work with property owners so they know where that road may fall. As development occurs, it gives us the legal authority to have a discussion with the property owner when they bring in the plan. If we do not have a plan, we have no basis to have a discussion with the property owner.”

Daigh said during the process of meeting with landowners, County officials heard many times that existing roadways should be fixed before building a new road like the I-2 Corridor. He said the County is working diligently to bring those roads, including CR 200, CR 207 and CR 236, up to standard. Long added that the Commissioners Court has set aside $6 million to focus on those specific roadways among others across the County.

For more information on the I-2 Corridor project, visit www.wilco.org/corridorI-2.