Liberty Hill was off to the races Sunday--not literally, but figuratively--at the Liberty Hill Education Foundation's first ever Derby on the Hill event, held at Lone Star Oaks in Liberty Hill.

The event, which featured a Kentucky Derby-style theme, complete with fascinators, floral dresses and golden ponies, was a fundraiser for the Liberty Hill Independent School District. All of the proceeds from the event will go back to LHISD to fulfill the Foundation's mission of providing teachers with innovative grants and students with scholarships.

Approximately 250 women across Liberty Hill, including educators, business owners and community members joined together to play "name that tune" bingo, with a chance to win a designer purse after every round.

Michelle Hawley, who oversees community relations and development for the Foundation, said the event was a "fabulous afternoon of purse bingo with our incredible sponsors, community members and friends supporting teachers and students of LHISD."

"Thanks to everyone who showed up to support [Liberty Hill] Education Foundation’s new themed fall event," she added. "This is only the beginning, and it can only get better."

Hawley said the event's theme was inspired by the popular horse races held in Kentucky annually. Since 1875, Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, has opened its gates to high stake races that take place throughout the late summer and into fall, leading into the spring finale event, called the Kentucky Derby. Derby is the longest continually running sporting event in America.

The food served at the event, including quinoa salad, charcuterie cups and cupcakes, was made entirely by the culinary students at Liberty Hill High School, under the direction of their teacher, Chef Lynn Rogers.

For more information on the Liberty Hill Education Foundation and opportunities to donate, visit www.lhisdeducationfoundation.org.