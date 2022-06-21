When Scott Magee was just a teenager, he discovered an affinity for the law.

“I was about 16; I had a traffic ticket where I was innocent. They said I had blown a stop sign, and I went to court. I took pictures. I even cross-examined the officer. Lo and behold, I won my case. I was not guilty, and the judge told me I should go to law school cause I would make a great lawyer,” he said.

Magee eventually took that judge’s advice, but not before working in government as a city manager and assistant to a city manager.

Magee now has 23 years of experience as a lawyer and two offices -- one in Round Rock and a second in Liberty Hill.

“Primarily, we were in Round Rock when we started operations. And we watched that city grow. And we were there for that boom. And then I moved out here to Liberty Hill,” he said. “I was unaware that there were no (criminal) lawyers out here. And I was like, well, this is still Williamson County. People get arrested here, and they’re not shy about it. So I decided to open up an office here because the nearest attorneys for criminal cases are either in Georgetown or in Burnet County, and that's 20 miles in either direction.”

Nobody ever expects to get arrested

While Williamson County is known to be a strict, no-nonsense county when it comes to criminal justice, this is precisely the reason, Magee says, that a criminal defense attorney is necessary in Liberty Hill.

“The problem with law and order counties is if they don't take time to do it the right way, innocent people get convicted and get sent to prison,” said Magee. “Like Michael Morton, who missed out on his son's whole life.”

Morton served almost 25 years in prison for a murder that DNA evidence later showed he was not guilty of. The evidence was withheld during Morton’s trial in 1987, and the chief investigator on Morton’s case was never called to the stand.

“When the police investigate you, they call you to want to talk to you. And they do not have your best interests at heart. They are trying to develop a case against you,” said Magee. “So they'll come in and say things like, well, just come and tell us your story...what they do is they put you in a corner, have two cops on either side of you and say, just tell us what you did. We know you did it. Just tell us what you did.

“With one phone call, the DA (District Attorney) can call down the whole government resources against you, one person, and then you're in hot water. So you need somebody who is knowledgeable and strong and will stand up for you, even when the whole world reviles you. That's where the defense lawyer’s place is to be with the person who is the most reviled person on the planet,” said Magee.

From marijuana to murder, and everything in between, people are falsely accused every day, even in our county, said Magee, who represents those accused of all types of offenses.

“A lot of people have the attitude that, well, I will never need a criminal defense attorney, because I'll never get arrested,” says Magee. “But that's the problem. Nobody ever expects to get arrested.”

Going to war

Magee’s website is full of endless testimonials about his stellar defensive strategy and trial experience. From the moment a person is accused of a crime until the day of a trial, Magee is gathering evidence and formulating a defensive theory. However, the process from start to finish is arduous.

“Since Michael Morton happened years ago, there's new legislation,” says Magee.

The Michael Morton Act, signed into law by former Governor Rick Perry, requires prosecutors and the State of Texas to open their files, give all the evidence they’ve gathered to the defense, and log what has been disclosed.

According to Magee, this evidence is gathered over months. During this time, the defendant is attending hearings so the judge can ensure no one has run off. Once all the evidence is complete, Magee reviews it with his client.

“They go through all of that with us. We tell them what we think. Then we do some negotiation with the prosecutor,” he says. “If we can't work out some sort of deal, then the client has a choice. Do I accept this best deal that they're offering me? Or do I go to trial?”

If the client decides to go to trial, Magee shifts gears.

“It's going to war with the other side of the State of Texas, and they have every resource in the world,” says Magee. “It's 12-hour days and weekend work getting ready. It's hard.”

Aside from dedicating copious amounts of time to preparing for trial, Magee also has to visit crime scenes and completely immerse himself in understanding all aspects of the case.

“Part of this job is getting all the smart people and experts and having them teach you what you need to know. Part of the magic of this job is being able to assimilate all that information and present it in a coherent defense,” said Magee.

Strategy is essential, but there is another aspect that Magee would argue is just as important.

“You have to care about your client,” Magee said. “You have to understand what shoes they’re walking around in. If you don’t care about your client, the jury knows it. It rings hollow with them if you don’t mean it, so you have to mean it. That’s the secret sauce of being a good lawyer.”

Challenges of representing the accused

On top of the difficulties brought on by a trial, Magee is also challenged with overcoming assumptions about his client.

“In terms of public sentiment, people have a natural tendency not to like criminals. Obviously, nobody likes criminals. I don't want criminals running around my neighborhood. I live here, too,” he said. “There's such a tendency in our world to jump to conclusions and say, well, he's accused of child molestation. He's a monster. You don't know, because you haven't heard a shred of the evidence yet. And that kind of thing is what makes my job difficult.”

On a more personal level, Magee finds his toughest cases to be anything involving a child, especially sexual assault cases or child pornography cases.

“Those are hard because I'm a dad. As a dad and as a person, those are hard,” he said.

While many lawyers choose not to take on those cases, Magee feels otherwise.

“I'm a lawyer, I swore an oath under the Constitution of the United States and this state to do my best to zealously represent people accused of crimes, and that's what I'm gonna do, no matter what they're accused of,” Magee said.

Even though Magee is adhering to his duties, public opinion tends to view criminal defense attorneys as one step above the clients they are representing. Magee explains how this misperception even permeates his own family, who question how he can defend "bad people".

“Everybody is presumed innocent under our system. You know, there's the old saying innocent until proven guilty, it's really innocent unless proven guilty. When you say innocent until proven guilty, that means you get a foregone conclusion like you're going to be convicted, but really, you're innocent unless proven guilty. The fact of the matter is, I don't defend guilty people. I defend my clients, and primarily, I defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Not all attorneys are the same

Magee is local and board certified.

According to the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, “Board Certified attorneys have earned recognition from the public and the legal community for having attained a certain level of experience and skill as a specialist. They have the right to publicly represent themselves as a specialist in a select area of the law. In fact, they are the only attorneys allowed by the State Bar of Texas to do so.”

Becoming board certified is voluntary and no easy undertaking.

“Only 1% of Texas attorneys are board certified in criminal law,” said Magee. “The hardest part is getting accepted to even take the test. Most people don’t get accepted the first time, and a lot of people don’t pass. It’s probably less than 50%.”

Many lawyers feel becoming board certified isn’t worth the trouble since it doesn’t guarantee any extra income, but Magee believes otherwise.

“I want to be the best and to be the best means you are certified. All the really top-notch attorneys are board certified,” Magee said. “There's probably only six (Board-Certified attorneys) in our whole county. And I'm one of them, out here now in western Williamson County, and I’m available to everybody; they just have to come find me.”

Magee offers free consultations for anyone who has been accused of a crime and is facing criminal charges. He advises anyone who has been accused to immediately call a lawyer before speaking with the police or any officials about their case. He has an in-house private investigator, Inna Martinez-Aguilar, who helps with his clients and building a defense, and a legal assistant, Samantha Aguilar, who ensures that Magee’s office is always available by phone and assists clients in both English and Spanish.

To learn more about R. Scott Magee or his services, go to: https://www.scottmageelaw.com