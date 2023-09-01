As part of Suicide Prevention Month in September, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Angela Williams is partnering with local organizations for a community walk on World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10, 2023, at 6:30 pm.
The walk around the Cedar Park Sculpture Garden, 1435 Main Street, will be a time to remember and support those who have been affected by suicide. There will be various suicide prevention organizations at the event to hand out resources for those who need them.
"Sadly, every time I am on-call, I work on several suicide cases," said Judge Williams. "This is one of the reasons why I feel the need to talk about this sensitive issue. Our goal is to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help."
For more information, call the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 office at 512-260-4210 or email jp2@wilco.org.