When Meleia Cox first drove a school bus in Liberty Hill nearly two decades ago, it was still the small town of yesteryear, with fewer traffic lights and even fewer vehicles on the road to compete with the lumbering, yellow machine she was behind the wheel of.

Fast-forward 20 years and surroundings have changed quite a bit as the city that was once a blip on the radar is now bustling like never before, as more and more families with school-aged children move to the area – many of whom need a ride to and from one of the eight different schools under the umbrella of the Liberty Hill Independent School District.

“About 40 percent of the kids in the district ride the bus to school,” said Cox, Liberty Hill ISD Director of Transportation. “We have 61 buses in all.”

Cox is at the controls of the ever-growing area the district’s buses service and said it’s a tall order to keep all the trains running on time, so to speak.

“It’s a lot of responsibility just making sure everything gets done,” she said. “Making sure the routes are set, the drivers get their yearly physicals and we also have random drug testing.”

According to Cox, there is one aspect of the environment she works in that is always paramount.

“Safety,” said Cox, who has been with the district for 19 years and her current position for nine. “We need to be aware of everything that’s going on to keep the kids safe – it’s more complex than most people think.”

Digital age

Part of that complexity comes in the form of the myriad technology employed to monitor a number of different aspects of the transportation process – not the least of which is the human aspect, she said.

“For the past three years, we’ve had the SMART Tag system for all our students,” said Cox. “Which makes it a lot easier to track everyone.”

SMART Tag was developed by Secured Mobility, a Georgetown-based technology firm and allows students to be tracked with a passive Radio Frequency Identification chip in a badge the student has scanned, which is connected to an on-board tablet when they board or disembark and allows parents to monitor their children while in transit.

In addition, Cox can track the buses as they move along their routes with a system known as Transfinder, a service that allows her to monitor their comings and goings with the click of a mouse at her desk.

But, that’s not all the digital age has to offer the business of keeping kids safe.

“Our buses have collision mitigation software,” said Cox. “If the system senses the bus is approaching an object too fast to have enough time to stop, it will take control from the driver and apply the brakes.”

With all this space-age technology at the disposal of those charged with ensuring safe passage to school for students, the average school bus these days goes for approximately $130,000 and can take up to 10 months for delivery due to worldwide supply-chain issues, which makes for sometimes dicey propositions when the district needs additional vehicles, said Cox.

“Used to be you would order a bus at a particular price,” she said. “Now, they can’t guarantee the price you agree to will be the final price if costs for materials go up in the time it takes to be built.”

Personal touch

However, despite all the computer chips and software, the human touch is still a vital part of a school bus driver’s job description.

Bridgett Hale is a veteran driver who has returned to Liberty Hill after working for many years in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District and understands this concept very well.

“You have to get to know your kids,” said Hale, who graduated from Liberty Hill High School in 1993 and is also one of the district’s driver trainers. “Once you build a rapport with them, you learn how to be a little more stern with some and more gentile with others.”

Hale said she encountered a situation this past school year she was able to find a solution for based on her years of experience transporting students on the highways and back roads of Central Texas.

“One of my kids, a fifth-grader – she’s one that likes to mouth off and talk back,” she said. “So, I had her sit up front near me and gave her things to do to help me. Sometimes, you need to make a kid feel useful.”

Not just anyone is cut out to be a school bus driver, said Hale.

“I think it takes a special person to be successful in this industry,” she said. “You have to be able to make the environment inside the bus as safe as the one outside because you’re carrying precious cargo.”

Filling the ranks

Motorists passing by the entrance to Liberty Hill Middle School on State Highway 29 have undoubtedly noticed the school bus parked off on the side of the road on school grounds with a banner advertising for drivers wanted.

Cox said it can be difficult to attract and keep new drivers despite a competitive $21-per-hour starting rate.

“It can be a challenging proposition,” she said. “The job is only about 25-30 hours per week and with the cost of living what it now is, people need more. But, there are opportunities to do other work – like helping in a cafeteria – in between your routes to get yourself up to 40 hours.”

A Class B commercial driver’s license is required, along with online and practical training in order to be a driver, but only by experience can one truly become skilled, said Cox.

“We’re still largely a rural district and some of those country roads can be difficult, with tough turnarounds,” she said. “When we plan our routes, we include as many right turns as possible to avoid going directly thorough intersections and all of our buses have good mirrors so drivers can always be aware of their tailswing to avoid running over curbs.”

One more thing, don’t be late – or early – said Cox.

“We always want our drivers to be on time,” she said. “Even if they have to stop if they’re running ahead of schedule because that can also mess everything up.”