Liberty Hill voters may cast ballots early starting Monday, Oct. 24, at RockPointe Church, 170 CR 214, in Liberty Hill. Early voting is from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, the following polling places will be open in Liberty Hill from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Liberty Hill High School Performing Arts Center lobby, 16500 W. SH 29
- RockPointe Church, 170 CR 214
- Santa Rita Ranch - Ranch House, Great Room, 175 Elizabeth Park Blvd.
Sample ballots are available to view at https://apps.wilco.org/elections/default.aspx