For months, Liberty Hill residents have been wondering what’s been going on at 13850 State Hwy. 29, where a rustic red barn stood for years before slowly being torn down.
It was last set to open as a furniture store—which never happened—and before that it was a wing restaurant and a barbecue joint. Now, the site is going to be home to a new 4,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant.
The restaurant, La Tequila Jalisco, has five other locations around Texas, including in Kingsland, San Antonio, Fredericksburg, Rockport and Beeville.
La Tequila Jalisco has an extensive menu, including breakfast, tacos, enchiladas, steaks, soups, burritos and fajitas. It also includes a lengthy cocktail menu, as well as beer, wine and margaritas. The restaurant’s other locations also provide catering services, karaoke nights and private parties.
“We are very excited to be joining the community,” said Cesar Flores, who owns the restaurants along with Arturo Melendez, Ricardo Melendez and Fernando Melendez. “We are a family-owned business and are very blessed to be able to continue our business to Liberty Hill. We hope to bring good food, drinks and entertainment to the town.”
Flores said the plan is to begin construction soon and open the restaurant at the end of this year or in early 2023.
For more information on La Tequila Jalisco, visit latequilarestaurant.com.