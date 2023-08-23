More than 500 people showed up for the second annual Cheyenne Mather Birthday Bull Bash held Aug. 19 in Liberty Hill to celebrate the late Liberty Hill resident.
Mather passed away in a motorcycle accident in December 2021 just a few miles outside of Liberty Hill. For the last two years, her son, Cimarron Rucker, has held an annual Bull Bash in August to celebrate his mother’s birthday, which is Aug. 23.
According to previous reporting from The Independent, Mather was known for her wild cowgirl spirit and infectious laugh. Her family was well known on the rodeo circuit with her father, James Mather, being inducted into the Liberty Hill Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2014. Her son began competing in Professional Bull Riding in 2021.
The Birthday Bull Bash was held at the Elroy Foust Arena on Ranch Road 1869, which is owned by Rucker’s family, and included live music, food vendors and champion buckles for winners.
“We had over 500 people join us Saturday,” Rucker said. “It couldn’t have gone any better than I expected, and my mom wouldn’t have had it any other way.”