Williamson County is hosting its annual Learn to Fish Day at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park located at 3005 County Road 175, Leander, Texas on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon.
Children of all ages will learn fishing tips and techniques through teaching stations. Local experts will guide young anglers on the use of basic tackle, appropriate bait selection, knot tying and casting. The Learn to Fish Day event is free and open to the public.
With all the planned activities, please allow at least an hour or more to fully enjoy the event. We recommend an early arrival (but no later than 11 a.m.) to gain the most from the program. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided so please leave personal fishing gear at home. We suggest wearing loose, comfortable clothing, a hat or visor and shoes other than flip flops. The use of insect repellent is advised along with sun block.
No pre-registration is necessary. Upon arrival at the park, all participants are asked to stop at the registration table to pick up materials needed for the stations.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long hopes the Learn to Fish event will inspire families to spend quality time together, enjoy the outdoors and get “hooked” on fishing.
Williamson County’s Learn to Fish Day is funded through the generous donations of private individuals and corporations. For more information, please contact the Williamson County Parks Department at 512-943-1920 or the office of Commissioner Long at 512-260-4280.