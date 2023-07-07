Five years ago, the Liberty Hill Independent School District didn't have its own police department, instead relying on local authorities to keep its campuses safe.

But, that all changed when Sharif Mezayek was hired to stand up the district's very own force and now after presiding over the fledgling organization for the past four years and overseeing its growth, the 30-year law enforcement veteran will move on to a similar position with the Jarrell Independent School District.

According to Mezayek, he had no intention of leaving Liberty Hill, but received an offer that was too enticing to pass up due to a bond he had forged in years past.

“When I first got here, Dr. Toni Hicks was the assistant superintendent and I had also worked with her in Round Rock earlier on in my career,” said Mezayek, of the current Jarrell ISD superintendent. “It's only because of my relationship with her I'm doing this. I didn't apply for this job – they reached out to me.”

Geography also entered into the equation, he said.

“I actually live closer to Jarrell than Liberty Hill, right on the edge of Georgetown,” said Mezayek. “So, this will allow me to spend more time with my family.”

Upon his arrival in Jarrell, Mezayek will be faced with a similar task to the one he undertook in Liberty Hill, as that district will also be establishing its first police department, as it continues to grow – which makes him somewhat of a subject matter expert in building an organization from the ground up in a burgeoning place that finally needs its own force, he said.

“Right now, Jarrell is having a lot of issues and there's not a big police presence there,” said Mezayek. “They could use a positive law enforcement presence and one that's proactive with the community – they're growing a lot and I really feel it's a good opportunity.”

Current Liberty Hill ISD Sgt. Jason Wolf has taken over Mezayek's duties on an interim basis, which is only fitting, as Wolf was Mezayek's first hire in November 2019 when the department began with only three officers.

Since then, as the number of schools across the district has nearly doubled, the force's ranks have also grown to its current number of seven officers.

Mezayek said he will take lessons learned from his experience in Liberty Hill and put them into effect in his new work home.

“I think for a new department in a district that has never had one before, it's very important for the chief and all the officers to be visible at the schools and even outside school,” he said. “Not only building relationships with students, but with parents, so they can feel comfortable with the fact we're there to keep their kids safe.”

In order to do that, though, Mezayek believes being on the educational beat requires a different approach compared to traditional police work.

“Being a school cop is much different from being a street cop – and I've done both,” said Mezayek. “When you respond to a call as a street cop, you take care of the problem and never see that person again. But, when you're dealing with the same people on a regular basis – be it teachers, administrators or the students themselves – you can really impact the trajectory of these kids and help them make it through during a time in their lives when they're trying to figure themselves out by working with people with the common goal of having them move on and hopefully make society better.”

Mezayek said school law enforcement has rapidly evolved just in the four years since he began Liberty Hill's department – largely in part due to tragic events that unfolded relatively close by.

“The biggest thing Uvalde did for us was make us much more aware and now we're so much better trained on how to handle situations like that,” he said. “But, it's not just about an active shooter – it's also about saving lives after stopping the threat with things like bleed control and being able to get victims the help they need to survive as quickly as possible.”

After seeing his department grow into its present form, Mezayek said it wasn't easy to walk away.

“Actually, I was contemplating staying here for another year and then retiring,” he said. “Going to Jarrell was a difficult decision – it took me a bout a week to think about it – but the challenge of going over there and starting another new department is what drives me and I want to help them.”

Mezayek said he certainly couldn't have accomplished what he did in Liberty Hill without the unwavering support he received from district leadership.

“Liberty Hill probably has the best Board of Trustees of any school district in the state of Texas,” he said. “They're really kid-centric in everything they do and that includes being supportive of our department, which has allowed us to have a good team with really good officers that have a lot of experience.”

Finally, Mezayek used a recent occurrence to illustrate the most gratifying aspect of his work with schools over the years.

“Back when I was an SRO (School Resource Officer) with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department in Round Rock, I was assigned to Westwood High School,” he said. “We had a young lady we had to take in for narcotics one time. Well, all these years later, she found me on Facebook and thanked me for helping her correct some things in her life back then – that's the best part of my job and why I love what I do. Now I've been doing this long enough where I'm starting to see kids of students I knew back then come through.”

As for those he leaves behind, Mezayek said he will always cherish the portion of his career he spent in Liberty Hill.

“I'm just very grateful I got to be here four years,” he said. “I'll always have great memories of Liberty Hill and all the friendships I've made – no doubt it's been a very good experience.”