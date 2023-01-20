Volcanic explosions. Solar ovens. Petri dishes.
What do these have in common? They were all part of projects at Liberty Hill Elementary’s first annual fifth grade science fair Jan. 18.
Nearly 100 fifth graders worked for weeks on projects to answer some of science’s most unique and creative questions, like “Does a hot or cold temperature makes bouncy balls bounce higher?” and “How much sugar is in your drink?”
On Wednesday, they set up their displays for fellow students and parents to see, as well as a panel of judges from Liberty Hill, including educators, seniors from Liberty Hill High School, community leaders and the Liberty Hill Independent.
During the first round of judging, the top 30 projects were selected. Judges then conducted a second round of judging to choose the top 10 projects that will move on to the Regional Science Festival in Austin in February.
The 10 fifth graders who were chosen to move forward were, from first to tenth place, Cooper Labay, Caleb Irizarry, Carlie Goodwin, Ethan Primrose, Sammie Lain, Kinley Huskins, Conner Kirkendall, Emeris Walters, Skie Hernandez and Gemma Smith.
Two alternates, Elise Wright and Thor Spaulding, were also chosen, in case one of the 10 finalists is unable to make it to the regional competition.