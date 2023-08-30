Now a senior at Liberty Hill High School, Sophia Ortiz has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten. Through her time in the organization, she’s done everything from helping the police department to adding buddy benches at a local elementary school, but her latest endeavor is far more ambitious.

Ortiz is fundraising for the Take Back program, which focuses on educating the public on drug use and how to dispose of unwanted medicines. Through the program, Ortiz will purchase a box, which costs $1,500, to leave in the Liberty Hill police station where people can dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions and medications.

“You can only bring [medications] to certain locations, and we don’t have one in Liberty Hill,” Ortiz said. “You can’t bring it up to the pharmacy, and you’re not supposed to flush it or throw it in the trash. People have a bunch of medications that they don’t know what to do with.”

Along with leaving the disposal box in the police station, Ortiz will organize a drug drive in October to further educate the community.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research on what goes into getting the box because you have to go through the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration),” Ortiz said. “And then I will do the drive in October where I’m up there and just letting the community know what it’s for.”

Ortiz has taken on this project to earn her Gold Award for Girl Scouts. She has already received her silver and bronze awards, and as her 13-year Girl Scout journey comes to a close, this is the final project.

“I first started working on this in January, and what you have to do in the beginning is find a project that relates to you and will continue to benefit your community after you’re gone,” Ortiz said. “I’m going into the medical field, so I’ve recognized that it was a problem.”

Once she came up with the idea, Ortiz had to propose her project to the Girl Scout Council for approval.

“They have to get back to you and kind of alter your project to make sure it’s not just going to be something that’s really easy and quick to get done,” Ortiz said. “I applied to the council twice and they gave me some feedback. I fixed it, reapplied for the third time and they approved it.”

Through this project, Ortiz has worked with Cedar Park resident Becky Stewart, who runs the “A Change For Cam” campaign. Stewart started the campaign after her son, Cam, died of fentanyl poisoning.

“A big roadblock to raising awareness among the community is the stigma that deaths are only happening to substance abusers,” Stewart said. “My son, for example, ordered what he thought was a Valium, but turned out to be a counterfeit pill that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

Stewart said that despite struggles in mental health, it is important for people to understand better ways to cope rather than turning to unknown and potentially deadly substances.

“The stereotyping around drug use and poisonings [or] overdoses has to shift and cause people to realize fentanyl does not discriminate,” Stewart said. “Experimenting is nothing new, but the drug landscape has changed, and people aren’t able to learn from their mistakes these days. They’re dying from them.”

Ortiz said it has been interesting to see how drug overdoses and poisonings have truly affected peoples’ lives, like Stewart’s. She refers to this project as her “passion project” because it ties back to her in a lot of ways.

“I actually want to be an anesthesiologist, so I am directly dealing with medication,” Ortiz said. “It’s been in the news a lot recently with kids overdosing on fentanyl and opioids, and I knew it was a problem. Once you start listening to it, a lot of people in the community have questions about it and ask. The goal is to help change lives.”

To donate to the cause, visit Ortiz’s CashApp at $takebackLH or Venmo at @takebackLH. For more information on Stewart's campaign, visit https://achangeforcam.org.