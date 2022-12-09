A Liberty Hill High School teacher, who resigned suddenly last week after being placed on administrative leave, is under investigation for inappropriate online communication with a minor, school district officials have confirmed.

Superintendent Steve Snell told The Independent that the LHISD Police Department was contacted by a law enforcement agency in Minnesota alerting local officials to the communications. The teacher, who had not been arrested by press time Dec. 9, submitted his resignation after being informed he was being placed on leave. He left the school Dec. 2 before the end of the school day.

“At this time, it doesn’t appear that this involved any current or former students of Liberty Hill,” Snell said.

LHISD Police Chief Shariff Mezayek agreed.

“There’s nothing that leads me to believe that it’s our kids that he’s perpetrating on,” Mezayek said. “We don’t have anything that’s leading us to believe that there’s any of our students involved, but we are looking into that, too. We want to make sure that our kids haven’t been perpetrated on.”

Upon learning of the possible offense, local officials immediately directed the teacher to leave the premises.

Snell said LHISD Police along with the Williamson County District Attorney’s office are investigating and have seized the teacher’s school-issued computer and executed multiple search warrants.

Mezayek said school district police will be working with the district attorney’s office on the investigation with assistance from the law enforcement agency in Minnesota. He said Minnesota law enforcement came about the information on the local teacher online.

“It was all online,” he said. “Whatever he was doing was online. We have seized multiple pieces of equipment. We have executed multiple search warrants, but other than that, no arrests have been made. It is still under investigation.”

Chief Mezayek said the teacher left the high school on his own on Dec. 2. He added that the teacher has refused an interview with police. He said the teacher’s attorney advised his client not to speak with police.

A request by The Independent for an interview with the teacher was unanswered by press time today.

Snell explained that employment policies require the district to place an employee on administrative leave while an investigation can be conducted that could lead to a possible termination. And although the teacher chose to resign right away, Snell said the district followed protocol and immediately contacted Child Protective Services and reported the incident to the Texas Education Agency’s Educator Misconduct Portal.

He said that when a school employee is listed in the portal, school district hiring officials can see that individual's history before making a hiring decision. TEA also does an investigation to determine continued certification and eligibility for future employment in Texas.

“We want them out of the profession. We can’t have bad apples in our profession,” Snell said. “We do our due diligence when it comes to hiring teachers,” but in some cases the offending activity hasn’t occurred prior to employment. “We want to hire the right people, and want parents and students to feel safe.”

“We’re supposed to be sheepdogs,” said Mezayek. “We’re not supposed to be wolves. We’re supposed to take care of these kids. These are our kids for eight, nine or 10 hours a day, and even longer for some of these athletes. While I don’t think this has anything to do with our kids, this is very disturbing. I’ve been in school law enforcement a long time, and I’ve seen multiple cases like this. We’re supposed to be protecting these people not perpetrating on them.”

Chief Mezayek said as technology changes, the public can expect to see more laws put in place to make it easier to prosecute “these type of people that perpetrate on children. But we have to keep in mind that people do have rights. And we have to meet all the elements of a criminal offense before we can prosecute somebody, before we can arrest them. We don’t want to falsely accuse somebody either.”

The Chief said district police have been answering calls from concerned parents and students since the news spread quickly on social media pages earlier this week.

“We’ve had multiple inquiries from students and parents, and we’re just not at liberty to talk about that right now,” he said. “We’re telling them that it’s under investigation. That’s pretty much all we can tell them right now.”

Snell said the high school distributed an email to parents of students in the affected classes informing them of the teacher’s resignation and the efforts being made to find a replacement or a long-term substitute teacher. No details about the incident were included in the letter.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is provided.