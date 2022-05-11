Liberty Hill Independent School District already has plans to add a second high school scheduled to open in 2025, and now another land purchase by the district has secured a site for a third high school.

A 172-acre parcel – known as the Hart Track – located at the intersection of US Highway 183 and County Road 3405 has been acquired by the district for $15 million and will be used for the eventual construction of a third high school.

Superintendent Steve Snell said the district was presented with an offer too good to refuse in the acquisition of the parcel.

“As high as real estate prices are now and having to pay it off in 30 years, we wanted to be ahead of the curve,” said Snell. “We're going to continue to experience this kind of exponential growth for the next 20 years.”

The land was purchased from the 2021 school bond that was approved by voters, but the construction of the actual school itself would need approval in a future bond election.

Snell said with the expected continued growth of Liberty Hill's student population, a third high school must be in the works despite the second one not having broken ground.

“We're estimating we'll have 6,000 high school students by the end of the decade,” he said. “We want to keep each of our high schools at about 2,000 students each, so it makes sense.”

In addition, Snell said the partnership with Williamson County to make the purchase was critical in getting the deal done.

“The entire parcel is 328 acres,” he said. “We didn't have the need or the money to be able to do that and by partnering with the County, we got a reduced price per acre – a really good deal that was below market value.”

Snell also said the location of the land sets the district up for future success due to its centrality in regard to the seemingly never-ending string of new homes being built in the area.

“As a district, we're really proud to get ownership of a piece of land like this,” he said. “It's going to be in the middle of future developments, so the taxpayers should be proud, too.”

Second high school

However, before a third high school becomes a reality, Liberty Hill's second high school – slated to open in 2025 – must be designed and branded, a process Snell said will be an interactive one with those whose lives it will impact.

“We have a contract with VLK Architects,” he said, of the Austin-based firm that designed Hutto ISD's new football stadium, along with several other educational projects in Central Texas. “But, we're also going to engage the community on the design, along with the mascot and school colors.”

Although a second high school will create a potential Georgetown-type divide, with a pair of schools existing in what was a longtime single-school town, Snell hopes both can peacefully coexist – with perhaps a little bit of competitiveness thrown in.

“We would really like it to be a supportive rivalry,” he said. “At first, they may not even be the same size and be playing each other in sports.”