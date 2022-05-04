Parents across the Liberty Hill ISD are pleased this week after learning that the Board of Trustees agreed to leave the attendance boundaries for the elementary and middle schools unchanged for the 2022-23 school year.

The Board made the decision at a special called meeting May 2. Superintendent Steve Snell said Trustees and district staff spent many hours analyzing the data surrounding the proposed changes they released in March, including reading all the comments and feedback they received from parents across the district, and eventually decided it was a better idea to leave things as they are for another school year.

“The idea behind the initial change was to get as many families closer to a more permanent solution as possible—not that there is a permanent solution in a fast-growth district. We thought we could correct some boundaries so some students wouldn’t have to move next year, but when we looked at that, our enrollment basically remained the same at every campus. We know we will have significant boundary changes when we open elementary #6 and #7, so it was overall better to keep everybody the same this next year,” Snell said.

He added that in addition to enrollment numbers, the number of portables that will have to be set up at each of the schools is virtually the same.

“Instead of upsetting the apple cart this year, we will just push that decision 12 months down the road,” he said. “We know nobody really wants their boundaries to change, but it will be inevitable next school year when we open elementary #6 in the Bar W neighborhood."

Another factor that played into the decision was construction happening at both Noble Elementary and Liberty Hill Elementary, to expand each campus, Snell said.

“We’re trying to get those schools to max capacity this year versus waiting until the construction is over and then adjusting those boundaries,” he said.

At the middle schools, capacity is fine and the recommendation is that there is no need to move students now with a new middle school opening in two years, Snell added.

LHISD’s current student population is about 7,100. Snell said the east side of the district is growing quickly due to large subdivisions like Santa Rita Ranch, Morningtsar, Omega Ranch, Bar W, Rancho Sienna, Lively Ranch and the Oaks of San Gabriel.

“Those neighborhoods yield a high number of kids, and we want to serve those communities appropriately,” he said.

Elementary #7 will be built across the street from Santa Rita Middle School in Santa Rita Ranch, and will open in fall 2024. Snell said the district has a need for three more elementary schools beyond that, with proposed sites for those in the Butler Farms, Lariat and Santa Rita neighborhoods.

The third middle school, opening on CR 258 just off Highway 183, is set to open in fall 2024, and the second high school is slated to open in fall 2025.