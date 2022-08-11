As the student population across the Liberty Hill Independent School District continues to grow at an extraordinary rate, officials are working tirelessly to make sure the teacher and staff population stays on par.

Bob Mabry, executive director of Human Resources and Operations for LHISD, said when it comes to hiring, it’s a numbers game. New student enrollment projections are what he uses to determine how many staff members each campus will need.

“It’s always a gray area because you don’t know how much the enrollment is going to grow from the beginning of the year until the end, so that’s the hard part to plan for, but we base it all off of numbers,” he said. “We use demographers to give us estimates [through the school year].”

Using those enrollment numbers, Mabry said it’s also important to keep the student to teacher ratio at 22 students to one teacher or less at the elementary level. From fifth grade up there is more flexibility on the number of students per teacher, but the district tries to keep it below a 25 to one ratio.

Mabry said the growth the district is seeing is impressive, adding that more than 200 new positions have been added this summer alone to accommodate that growth.

“We added 70 new teaching positions for this next year,” he said. “We also added 26 special education positions to support that growing population, 10 additional support staff positions and six additional assistant principal positions. That doesn’t even count auxiliary staff, like custodians, maintenance and bus drivers.”

Last school year, just 29 new teachers were added to the district. So far, Mabry said the district has onboarded around 200 new staff members this summer, and there will be more before school starts on Aug. 17.

Mabry said recruiting new teachers has especially been more challenging, as fewer and fewer potential candidates are graduating from college with their teacher certification. However, for those who are already college graduates and decide later on in life to become a teacher, there are several programs that help them obtain a teaching certificate.

“We have a handful of teachers that took this route,” Mabry said. “They have to pass a content level exam, take online course work, and then they can get a statement of eligibility that allows us to hire them and they’ll get an intern certificate for one year so they can teach in the classroom and gain experience while on the job.”

One way the district has tried to recruit additional staff is through job fairs. The first one was held in spring 2021, and since then, four other job fairs have been hosted.

“Those have been beneficial, but the challenge is getting the word out,” Mabry said. “We use Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and I reach out to all the universities and the [teacher] certification programs in the area.”

Mabry added that current staff is also incentivized to do some of their own recruiting.

“If someone on staff recommends a teacher and we hire them, they get a $200 bonus,” he said.

This summer, Mabry has focused on recruiting teachers from other nearby districts. So far, 27 teachers have been hired from Round Rock ISD, 26 from Leander ISD and 18 from Georgetown ISD.

“We get a lot of experienced teachers to come here,” he said. “One of the things we are focusing on is building a positive culture so teachers want to come here and stay.”

Along with a positive culture, money always talks.

During the last school year, Mabry said two different retention stipends were given to teachers in the amounts of $900 and $1,000. Earlier this summer, the LHISD Board of Trustees approved what Mabry calls a “historic compensation plan,” which increased the minimum salary to $15 an hour for auxiliary staff and gave a $4,500 step increase to teachers, librarians and nurses.

“No one in our district will make less than $15 an hour,” he said. “We have also put some additional funds into our benefit programs, like our dental plan, and at least two of our medical insurance options will be free to the employees. We are doing everything we can to be as competitive as we can with larger districts.”

Mabry said competing against larger districts is a challenge because LHISD doesn’t have as big of a tax base, but the approved pay increase did a lot to bridge that gap. The turnover rate in LHISD is approximately 18 percent, he added.

Mabry is continuously working to hire more employees for the district and said everybody he talks to in the human resources industry is facing the same struggle.

“I believe we are in better shape than most, but everybody is struggling with filling positions,” he said. “It’s especially been a challenge the last couple years finding custodians, bus drivers and other auxiliary staff. But everyone is having the same issues.”