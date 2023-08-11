In the Liberty Hill Independent School District, student success is a big deal.

That’s why the district has created a variety of different programs that help students to achieve success, even when it doesn’t look like the traditional method of sitting in a classroom and learning. For some students, particularly in high school and beyond, the traditional ways of learning aren’t the best option.

Read on to learn more about two of the district’s more unique programs that help students to graduate high school and find success after graduation.

Liberty Hill Success Academy

Liberty Hill Success Academy offers an alternative learning environment for students who have not found success in a traditional high school setting. The program focuses on individualized learning blended with student-centered instruction, according to the LHISD. The program is offered to juniors and seniors who need to recover credits or need to graduate early.

The program allows students to attend school with unique schedules. Jonathan Bever, director of student success for LHISD, said some students come to class in the mornings, while others attend in the afternoons. Some come for a whole day of learning, while others come for a half day of learning. Online learning is not currently offered, Bever added, but that’s by design. Being in class in person is a big part of the program, he said.

Students must be interviewed before admission into the program, Bever said.

“We have an interview with myself and the student, as well as their parents and their counselor,” he said. “We have a rubric we go off of to determine who comes into the program, and we also rely on our counselors’ input.”

Bever, who previously served as principal of Liberty Hill High School before moving into the director of student success role, said when he was principal, he didn’t realize what some of his students and their families were going through.

“This program has allowed me to go inside students’ homes and talk to them about things I never thought I would have talked about. It’s a completely different environment.”

When Bever was principal, there was a group of students who weren’t going to graduate, and something needed to be done to help them, he said.

“We pulled these kids out of the classroom and removed them from their schedules,” he said. “We created a hybrid credit recovery program for them, kind of like a school within a school. All but one of those seniors that year graduated, so we knew it could be successful.”

Bever said he and other district administrators looked at various programs, but ultimately decided to start their own. That’s when Bever moved into the director of student success role.

“We just want the community to know that we’re here for their kids,” he said. “Every kid has a story and a everyone is different. We want to be able to provide for them whatever their needs are. We tell the kids in every interview to communicate for themselves and advocate for themselves. A lot of times they don’t get to do that in a big high school setting, but if they talk to us and tell us what’s going on, we can help.”

Bever started working on the program in summer 2022 with the intention of starting it at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. At first, he was nervous because he wasn’t sure if it was going to take.

“We didn’t know if the kids would be interested in something like this,” he said. “We started off with 17 kids at the beginning of the year, and then from there through word of mouth we ended up having a great year. We saw over 100 kids, and we had over 60 graduates.”

Bever, who along with a staff of now five additional teachers, is looking forward to the second year of the Liberty Hill Success Academy because this school year, the program will have its own space.

“We started out with just Mrs. [Christine] Huppee and I inside the high school, but this year there will be six of us and we’re going to have four different classrooms in our own portables outside the school.”

Bever added that it’s important to him for the students in the program to have their own space outside the high school. Students aren’t required to work on all school subjects at once, either. They can work on a subject and complete all the credits they need for that subject one at a time. The learning environment is also different from a traditional classroom, Bever said.

Students can sit on beanbags, rocking chairs or even the floor during class instruction.

“It’s almost like college in a way,” he said. “We have a coffee bar and a refrigerator, and the kids can sit in groups based on what they are working on. It helps them to be more comfortable than just sitting at a desk.”

Bever said it’s always rewarding to have a new student enter the program, because for many of them, it’s like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel—something they’ve never experienced before. While the program allowed certain students who graduated early to celebrate throughout the school year, the official graduation for the first year of the program took place in May.

“This program gave me hope when I needed it the most,” said Ella Brown, a graduate of the program during her graduation speech. “The staff in this program treated me like I was family, mentored me and truly wanted to see me make it and succeed. Success is an opportunity for anyone.”

Brown is now working toward her real estate license and plans to attend Austin Community College.

This school year, Bever expects between 50 and 55 students will start the year in the program. His goal is to have a total of 80 to 85 students in the program throughout the year.

Another goal for this school year is to solidify the processes and systems of the success academy.

“I want the program to essentially run itself,” he said. “I want the kids to know our expectations, and if they have a question, they can open the book and get the answer. This last year was our first, and now as we go into our second year my biggest goal is to solidify those processes.”

Ultimately, Bever hopes the success academy will be a safe haven for students to learn and grow.

“Every student has a different story, which is why it’s important that we make the program fit and make it right for them,” Bever said. “On the surface, some kids might not look like they need help, when in reality they do.”

For more information on the Liberty Hill Success Academy, visit libertyhill.txed.net/Page/1353.

A.C.C.E.S.S./18+ Program

Angela Meade is the student support services coordinator who oversees the A.C.C.E.S.S. program, which stands for Accessing Community Through Career Environments for Student Success. The program is a special education placement program for students between the ages of 18 and 21 who need additional transition services after high school graduation.

Each student in the program receives services based on their IEP, or individualized education plan. The plan is created by the student, their guardians and their teachers and spells out the transitional skills the student needs to master after graduation. This could include having a job coach, learning volunteer skills or learning social skills.

“The beautiful thing about the program is you have this gamut of things students can work on, because of the level each student is at,” Meade said.

To be in the program, students must live in the school district. They have to have met all the goals they could achieve in high school and be a graduate, but still need post-secondary support.

The program typically hosts a small group of students. In the 2022-23 school year, 13 students were in the program. This coming school year, Meade is estimating between 18 and 20 students will be in the program.

“It’s progressively getting bigger and bigger,” Meade said. “We currently have our own space in a portable next to the district administration building, but thanks to the bond being passed, we’ll soon have our own building that we hope to move into next spring. It’s going to be very exciting to have our own building.”

The environment the students learn in is important, Meade said, adding that the learning space is more like a living room in a house than a classroom.

“They need couches and household lights and places to relax,” she said. “It’s not just about helping them get a job, it’s about giving them the environment they need so they can be successful in life as well.”

Meade said staff helps the students do an assessment that helps them decide what they want to do for a job and how to move forward to get there. They can attend the program until they turn 22 or leave earlier if they find a job and are able to transition out of the program.

Job coaches teach the students everything from how to clock in and clock out to proper hand washing in the workplace.

“Whatever we can teach them to help make them more independent is really our focus,” Meade said. “We partner with a lot of different employment opportunities in the community, and as we’re growing those are increasing.”

Meade said one of her goals for the new school year is to make new community partnerships, whether that’s helping these students with jobs or volunteer opportunities.

“We currently have an autism grant in conjunction with Leander ISD, which allows us to provide some additional training for our teachers, job coaches and staff,” she said. “It’s specific curriculum that helps our students transition into adulthood. If we can continue to make those partnerships within the community, that would be our biggest goal. It’s a small population of individuals, but they are people in our community who deserve opportunities.”

Meade said another goal of the program is to empower parents, because navigating life after high school for some students is difficult.

“It can be a long, daunting process to help this person who you created and suddenly they are an adult, and they need help accessing all kinds of things,” she said. “We can help parents to know the community resources that are available within the county and state.”

Meade said it’s amazing watching the students who come in and eventually transition out of the program.

“When they first come in, they don’t know what to do, because we are basically teaching them independence,” she said. “It’s really cool see them come in needy and then we get to watch the flower bloom.”