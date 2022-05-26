When Superintendent Steve Snell heard the news Tuesday of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, his thoughts turned to safety procedures in place in Liberty Hill schools.

“The action part of your brain takes over, and you start going over in your mind all of our safety procedures,” he told The Independent Wednesday. “But the failsafe flaw with all of our plans is evil. Evil somehow in all of these (mass shooting) situations found a way.”

On Tuesday, authorities say an 18-year-old entered the elementary school in Uvalde and used an automatic weapon to kill 19 children and two staff members before being killed by law enforcement. The act horrified the nation and in the aftermath has politicians at all levels of government pointing fingers and placing political blame, while public school officials are stunned and focused on how to keep it from happening in their own districts.

“We’re all educators, and we’re all in this business because we love kids,” Snell said. “So we feel it, you know, it’s very, very difficult for us. It’s not our school, it’s not the kids we know, but we can empathize (with Uvalde ISD employees and families). It can happen anywhere.”

Snell said he first heard about the shooting through a television news alert on his phone and it wasn’t until early evening that he had time to learn more details. Immediately, his first thoughts went to the emergency plans in place in Liberty Hill.

While Liberty Hill ISD police, teachers and staff have spent countless hours training for how to handle active shooter situations - training that is frequently reviewed and practiced — news of a mass shooting brings officials back to the table.

“The desire is to go back to the drawing board and make sure you know the things we have in place are good and solid. And honestly, our best resource for us, the best part of our plan is our police department,” Snell said.

Liberty Hill ISD created a police department in 2019. Prior to that, it depended on law enforcement support from the City of Liberty Hill and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, those agencies assigned officers to work with ISD police in maintaining a presence at each campus.

“We need to ease people’s fear as we get through the next two days,” Snell said of his request Tuesday evening to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Thursday is the last day of school for students in Liberty Hill, followed by graduation Friday night at Panther Stadium.

“And you know, they’re not just police officers. The men and women wearing uniforms are our parents. They have a true vested interest, not only with their job and protection to the community, but those are their kids in our schools,” he added.

Snell communicated with parents Tuesday night, and again Wednesday, informing them of an increased law enforcement presence on campuses for the remainder of the week. He said an increased number of visitors on campuses for end-of-year awards programs raised additional concerns in the aftermath of the worst school shooting in Texas.

“With our increased visitors on campus, this is a good reminder that we all need to be diligent and aware of our surroundings. If you see something, say something,” he wrote to parents. “You can report suspicious concerns or suspicious activity to any staff member, our LHISD Police Department, our LHISD Anonymous Tips Link, or in an emergency by dialing 911. It takes all of us working together to keep everyone safe.”

With the fast growth of the school district, Snell says the ability to know each student and their family members is more of a challenge than ever before. But it’s still a priority on every campus.

“We have 1,500 new families that moved in this year,” Snell said. “But, every parent that comes in (to a school) has to provide a valid ID and we run them through that Raptor system. We’ve got eyes on them, we talk to them, we know why they’re there, they have a purpose for being there. It’s not like we’re just letting strangers in the building to walk around. It’s much more restrictive.”

Snell said to prevent a tragedy in Liberty Hill schools, “I think you have to leave no stone unturned. No matter how wonderful our community is, we have people in our community and in the general area that are struggling, and the mass shooting in Uvalde brings the attention (of school safety) to the news media, right? But teachers and administrators plan and prepare for this every day. I mean, it’s on our minds. If you’re an administrator in any school, this is on your mind every day. You have to keep a watchful eye on your building, you have to keep a watchful eye on the students. Knowing your kids, knowing their state of mind, knowing if they’re struggling, those are the kinds of things that we have to be good at as educators.“

In addition to the emergency drills practiced frequently at the campus level and in the classrooms, Snell said school police officers make a lot of visits to students’ homes, which helps identify needs and often alerts authorities to problems.

“When there’s an outcry or a need or just checking on a kid’s mental health, our police have been very proactive and going to the house and talking to the family and making sure kids are okay,” he said.

Snell said he hears the voices making suggestions of arming more teachers, and while that may work for some school districts, he places his confidence in the district’s police department.

“A trained law enforcement officer is trained to handle these situations, and to me that’s been a huge benefit to Liberty Hill ISD,” he said.

But he also agrees that the State of Texas should do more to strengthen school infrastructure.

“There is a windfall, last I heard, of approximately $9 billion in state revenue. Let’s put some of that towards school safety,” Snell said. “I know there’s a whole lot of property tax revenue going to the state and I would love to see it go to school safety.”

In recent years, the district has used a portion of bond monies to improve security infrastructure at entrances to campuses. Today, most of the campuses have a secure vestibule on the main entrance where visitors must be “buzzed in” and then deemed safe to enter through a driver’s license check, Snell said. Once inside, the visitor has limited to access.

The Superintendent added that funds from bond elections will continue to be used to improve security infrastructure at campuses as needed.

“Even as we design new schools, how can we design those as safely as possible?” he said.

During the summer, LHISD will take another look at its facilities and re-evaluate security.

“I think we need to take another look at all of our buildings, there’s no harm in that. The more eyes and heads to come together on that, I think the better we’re going to be as a community. It takes all of us.”

Snell said finding ways to end mass shootings, especially in schools, requires community engagement. Since the shooting in Uvalde, district officials have been discussing plans for a public meeting in July where they will share more information with community members about school safety and the procedures in place locally to keep children safe.

“It’s a shame that every teacher has an active shooter drill folder,” he said, “but unfortunately, we have to do these drills even down at the elementary level so that we’re prepared in the event that the big bad wolf comes and knocks on the door. All of the scenarios you can imagine, we have a procedure for and it’s just necessary.”

Snell added that the graduation ceremony Friday will proceed as planned. The school district had already implemented a clear bag policy at all events, and that will be enforced this week.