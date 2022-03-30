Proposed attendance boundary changes to the elementary and middle schools in Liberty Hill ISD were revealed late last week, and now the district is seeking feedback from families on those changes.

This school year, the district has had a 23 percent growth, which translates to 1,400 new students. Currently, the student population is over 7,100. Superintendent Steve Snell said the proposed attendance zones were designed to address the immediate needs of the projected growth for the fall, as well as reduce the number of students who will need to move for the following school year in 2023-24.

Snell added that a lot of data goes into the process of adjusting attendance boundaries, including transportation, traffic patterns and hiring needs.

“As administrators, you have to have in the back of your head how these changes will affect the community,” he told The Independent. “These proposed changes are what we’ve spent a lot of time working on, and now we are presenting it to the families to put their eyes on it and tell us their thoughts.”

Snell added that district officials made the proposed attendance boundary changes with the next two school years in mind.

“We had to look into next year when we open another school and have to change boundaries again,” he said, referring to the district’s sixth elementary school that will open in the Bar W subdivision in fall 2023.

In an email sent to parents, district officials explained the proposed changes to the attendance boundaries.

At Bill Burden Elementary, a more compressed attendance zone is proposed. The neighborhoods in the northwest section of CR 204, 205, 206 and parts of CR 203 and CR 201 will be shifted to Liberty Hill Elementary. The neighborhoods west of CR 200 and west CR 202 will change from Louine Noble Elementary to Bill Burden Elementary.

Both Liberty Hill Elementary and Louine Noble Elementary schools will be undergoing significant renovations and expansion projects starting this spring and going through the next school year, with classroom construction to be completed by summer 2023. During the construction, the district will add portable classrooms to these campuses.

Liberty Hill Elementary’s proposed attendance zones have been expanded to include the northwest section of the current Bill Burden Elementary zone of CR 204, 205, 206, and parts of CR 203 and CR 201.

Louine Noble Elementary's attendance zone will be adjusted by shifting boundaries. The neighborhoods west of CR 200 and CR 202 will change from Louine Noble Elementary to Bill Burden Elementary. Louine Noble Elementary will add the neighborhoods south of Highway 29 to the east of their current boundaries.

The Rancho Sienna Elementary and Santa Rita Elementary attendance zones will have limited changes for the upcoming school year. Rancho Sienna’s proposed boundaries will remain unchanged, while Santa Rita’s proposed attendance zone will be compressed to accommodate that subdivision’s growth. Neighborhoods located south of Highway 29 currently zoned to Santa Rita Elementary will become part of Louine Noble Elementary School.

When it comes to the middle schools, construction will begin in 2022 for both schools to expand their enrollment from 900 to 1,200. Because of more growth on the west side of Highway 183, the middle school enrollments aren’t balanced and need to be changed for next school year.

The proposed change will move approximately 120 students from Liberty Hill Middle School to Santa Rita Middle School. These students will come from the CR 207 corridor.

Snell admitted that changing attendance boundaries is one of the district leadership's least favorite thing to do because of the impact it has on the students and their families.

“People love their schools,” Snell said. “Even elementary students love their schools, but we understand that middle school is where students really bond with their friends, and we are very aware that when we are moving neighborhoods to different schools, we are separating friends. When we did it the first time [for the 2021-22 school year], we knew they’d eventually be reunited in high school, but now we have to keep future schools in mind as we grow.”

The school board will discuss and decide the new attendance boundaries for next school year at their meeting on April 18.

“I fully expect by April 18 to have some adjustments on the map,” Snell said. “They probably won’t be big changes, but if we can tweak some things we will. I think we will revisit the middle school boundaries especially because we are just two and a half school years away from opening the third middle school. We are going to revisit that and see what we can do so we don’t have families moving twice.”

When it comes to the elementary school boundaries, Snell said it can be harder to please everyone.

“On the elementary side we can’t help it sometimes, but hopefully we are ultimately moving people closer to a school, especially those who live in the big neighborhoods,” he said.

A survey was sent out Monday for family input on the proposed changes. Snell said so far, over 100 families have responded, and he’s also received a handful of emails with feedback.

Additionally, some neighborhoods, such as Wildleaf, have started petitions asking the district not to change the elementary boundaries for next year. Currently the neighborhood is zoned for Santa Rita Elementary, but if the proposed changes are made, the zoning will change to Louine Noble Elementary.

“We will read every comment we receive,” Snell said of the surveys and feedback. “We understand that when families are sitting down and looking through all this information, these boundaries affect each family individually.”

The district is accepting survey responses until April 4. The surveys can be accessed via the following links: Proposed Elementary Attendance Boundaries and Proposed Middle School Attendance Boundaries.