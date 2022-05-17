As Central Texas continues to grow, the demand for teachers has increased dramatically in recent years and as a result, the Liberty Hill Independent School District has found itself vying for candidates in a highly-competitive marketplace – sometimes losing employees to more lucrative compensation packages elsewhere.

To prevent such further attrition, the Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees at its monthly meeting on Monday night unanimously approved a measure that will see teachers, librarians and nurses receive an 8.3 percent increase in pay – an annual difference of about $4,500.

“Something like this is going to breathe so much life into our teachers,” said trustee Michael Ferguson.

In all, the district has $4.8 million available for employee pay raises, with $1.6 million earmarked for teachers, librarians and nurses.

According to trustee Kathy Major, the board had to achieve a balancing act between rewarding its teachers properly while remaining fiscally cognizant in the process.

“The question was 'How do we get our teachers competitive salaries?'" said Major. “But, we also needed to be responsible.”

According to Superintendent Steve Snell, the increase in salaries is due to the additional number of students and accomplishes one of the Board's primary objectives.

“It's historic because we're giving this raise based on such large growth in enrollment – we planned for an increase between 16 and 19 percent and we're at 24 percent,” said Snell. “When our Board of Trustees set out, we targeted being able to get the best-quality teachers, but we were still behind bigger districts like Georgetown, Round Rock and Leander. We think our district is special, but this pay raise is a giant leap forward in being able to compete with those other districts in having the ability to pay our teachers in a way that reflects our beliefs.”

As part of the Board's research into how to properly increase compensation, teachers were made part of the process through consulting sessions designed to gauge what would please them most, said Snell.

“We got a lot of input from our teachers,” he said. “They really felt like they wanted to see a dollar amount attached to what they were getting, so we used the Step 5 plan.”

Snell said the additional pay only adds to what the district already had going for it in terms of attracting quality teachers.

“We offer an excellent educational environment, along with all the teacher support with things like administrative supplies,” he said. “Speaking in corporate terms, we're an incredible company to work for and now these raises have really leveled the playing field.”

With the ever-growing cost-of-living causing chaos across much of the workforce, Snell said the Board felt compelled to help combat the everyday realities its teachers are facing.

“We budgeted for a 12 percent increase in inflation and right now, it's at 40 percent,” he said. “Everybody loves a raise, but we felt like we needed to do something for our teachers.”

Larkspur controversy

During the public comments portion of the meeting, an impassioned group of residents from the Larkspur subdivision that has submitted a petition to detach from LHISD and move to Leander ISD voiced its concerns about the fact affected students who have been attending Larkspur Elementary are being forced to relocate to LHISD after buying their homes under the belief they would attend the nearby Leander school.

In all, 37 families are affected.

However, a detachment would cost LHISD in terms of property tax revenue lost as a result of the switch, hence the sticking point.

Currently, the two school districts are working together in order to find an agreeable solution, but if an impasse remains, the issue would be resolved by the Texas Education Agency.

“We hope we can find a middle ground with Leander ISD,” said Board President Megan Parsons. “So, we'll go forward with the hope we can do that.”

For the time being, the Board voted to table the issue and readdress it at a later date.

“We want to make the right decision based on what's best for the students,” said Snell. “But, we can't do that until everything is on the table as far as what Leander ISD is going to decide.”