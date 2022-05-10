When David Joiner enters a Liberty Hill business, he sometimes get some quizzical looks from those within.

“Usually, when a police officer shows up, people want to know one thing,” said Joiner. “What happened?”

Answer: nothing.

Joiner functions in the role of community engagement officer for the Liberty Hill Police Department, a position that was created in July 2020 in order to promote goodwill between the department and the public, said LHPD Chief Royce Graeter.

“The position was created to serve our citizens better and create great relationships between the police and those we serve,” he said. “Officer Joiner is tasked with managing our community events, visits to local businesses, communication with local churches, performing crime prevention assessments and everything of that nature.”

Graeter added Joiner’s interaction allows him to become aware of issues that may not be readily visible on the surface.

“Since he’s in constant daily contact with so many citizens, businesses and churches, he is also able to learn about problems people are having that may have been unreported,” he said. “Once we learn of these issues, we can better serve them by doing more security walk-throughs, close patrols, traffic enforcement, or whatever is needed.

“Officer Joiner is also our chaplain and is available to help anyone who might need him in that capacity. He also gives the invocation at City Council meetings, events and anywhere else needed. He works closely with larger agencies such as the Leander Police Department to learn about programs that are working great for them our citizens may benefit from. Having Officer Joiner out there doing these types of things is very beneficial to our citizens and our agency.”

Returning to the fold

Joiner spent 20 years as a member of the Travis County Sheriff’s Department before retiring and serving as pastor of Life Springs church in Liberty Hill for a decade until he was called back into law enforcement, he said.

“For me, it was a natural fit,” said Joiner. “I honestly believe I was called to do this job.”

Joiner said once he enters a business and makes known the reason he’s there, people are welcoming in nature.

“I’m there just to check on them, see how they’re doing and listen to what they have to say,” he said. “They’re happy somebody cares about whatever problems they may have.”

Graeter said Joiner is the prototype for the position.

“Officer Joiner is awesome at this job,” he said. “He loves to talk and visit with people, which makes him perfect for this role. He’s very caring and has a great sense of humor.”

Playground hi-jinx

According to Joiner, one of the most enjoyable aspects of his job are his visits to local schools and the interaction he has with students – including matching wits with them in the athletic arena.

“We play gaga ball,” said Joiner, of the activity that resembles dodgeball in which players attempt to hit a ball with their hands at their opponents. “I was undefeated until just recently.”

Aside from the playground shenanigans, though, Joiner has a sincere feel for what he brings to the many local children he comes into contact with, he said.

“Kids need hope and to know we (law enforcement) are in their corner,” said Joiner. “They need to know we’re human.”

Graeter said this allows positive avenues of communication to be established in the minds of youngsters.

“Officer Joiner loves being able to visit with school kids – he has a lot of fun with these types of visits and the kids always have a lot of fun as well,” he said. “This interaction helps to foster a positive relationship between children and the police. It lets them know we’re there for them, we love our community and we’re servants who are out there to help people and keep them safe.”

First and foremost

Of course, despite his role as the department’s goodwill ambassador, Joiner is still a police officer charged with the same duties as his badged brethren and can be called away at a moment’s notice to attend to serious police work.

“Sometimes, there will be a domestic situation we’re called out to,” said Joiner. “So, I’ll support the officers and give them a hand with whatever they might need.”

Joiner’s background as a chaplain also allows him to provide comfort for those who have gone through a traumatic situation, such as a traffic accident.

“Sometimes, all somebody needs is someone to talk to,” he said. “Whether it’s from a pulpit or on a scene, I think there’s something in all of our hearts to want to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Positive growth

As Liberty Hill continues to grow, there are more and more businesses and people to engage with, which was why the department felt a need to establish the position in the first place, said Graeter.

“The position is a result of the rapid growth of our city,” he said. “We want to be proactive and stay ahead of the growth as much as we can, building great partnerships between the community and the police along the way.”

Graeter added although the local populace of Liberty Hill is largely positive toward the police, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need to be constantly cultivated and maintained.

“The public’s image and perception of the police varies greatly from area to area,” he said. “Our community here in Liberty Hill tends to be very supportive, where other areas may not be so fortunate. This is a prime reason for us to stay very focused on our overall community policing, as well as specialized positions such as Officer Joiner’s. Building strong relationships with those who we serve is very important. We will always strive to build and maintain these strong and trusting relationships with our community.”

For Joiner, what he does every day as he strolls the city’s sidewalks and rolls around its roads is a labor of love.

“I work for an outstanding department and really enjoy what I do,” he said. “Not everybody can say that, so it’s a blessing.”