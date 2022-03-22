Several City of Liberty Hill boards are set to meet this week, from the Economic Development Corporation and the Planning and Zoning Commission to the City Council.

On Monday, March 21, the City Council met for a special executive session to continue the “discussion and possible action on the appointment, employment, contract, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the City Administrator.” This meeting is one of many the Council has held in recent weeks. City Administrator Lacie Hale resigned immediately following an executive session during the Council’s meeting March 2.

Though Hale is no longer employed with the City, a separation agreement was being executed between her and the City. After their meeting Monday, the Council voted unanimously, to authorize the Mayor to execute a separation agreement, release of claims and waiver of rights with Hale.

Also on Monday, the EDC met for its regular monthly meetings to discuss several housekeeping items, including acting on an agreement for EDC Director Matt Powell to have office space in the Stubblefield Visitors Center; discussing the City’s recent sales tax numbers; and going over requests for proposals for the EDC’s strategic plan. The EDC will also discuss and possibly act on two sign grant applications from Allied Stone and Main Street Marketplace.

On Tuesday, March 22, the P&Z will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss several recommendations on final plats for subdivisions in Liberty Hill. The plats they will discuss include Omega Ranch Phase 1B and Butler Farms Phases 2, 3, 4 and 7.

On Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m., the Council will meet for its last regular meeting of the month. A lengthy agenda for the executive session includes receiving legal advice “related to pending legal requests, potential claims and city council legal requests.” It also includes another “discussion and possible action on the appointment, employment, contract, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the City Administrator” and a discussion regarding IT processes, security devices and the City’s short- and long-term goals related to those processes.

The executive agenda also includes a “discussion regarding acquisition of real property for the traffic improvements in downtown” and deliberating and seeking the advice of law firm Russell, Rodriguez, Hyde & Bullock, LLP, as their litigation counsel to represent the City's interests regarding any subpoenas served upon the City in any matter from Preston Hollow Capital LLC, a capital investment firm based in Dallas.

On the regular agenda, the Council is slated to continue their discussion on the adoption of a revolving door policy regarding the prohibition of former officials’ employment in any capacity with the City.

The Council will also discuss and consider approval for a traffic engineering study to evaluate improvements at the Loop 332 and Ranch Road 1869 intersection; hear a presentation from Police Chief Royce Graeter regarding the Liberty Hill Police Department’s yearly racial profiling report; and discuss and take action regarding wastewater and temporary easements needed for the CR 260/CR 266 project in the amount of $125,000 for Margarita’s restaurant.

The Council will also discuss the EDC’s decision to retain graphic designer Levi Slayer of Rothko Blue, LLC for graphic design and web services. The contract with the EDC states that Slayer will be compensated $1,500 per month for 20 hours of work on EDC projects. Work performed above and beyond the initial 20 hours shall be compensated on an hourly basis, at the rate of $75 per hour.

Slayer built the Experience LHTX website, as well as the materials for the EDC’s Shop Local campaign, but because he previously worked for Powell’s company, Powell Strategic, the Council wanted to understand better why his firm was the best for the job. Powell will be making that argument Wednesday night.

Lastly, the Council will hear a presentation regarding the Mayor For a Day program, which is granting an 8th grader from Liberty Hill Middle School the chance to serve as Mayor of Liberty Hill for the day on March 23. The student will attend the meeting and preside as Mayor as part of her duties.

All City meetings will be held at the Municipal Court building.