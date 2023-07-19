Liberty Hill could one day soon be the home to a number of South Korean companies, especially now that major corporations like Samsung have decided to call Williamson County their permanent home.

At the most recent Economic Development Corporation meeting, EDC Executive Director Mary Poche invited Dave Porter, executive director of the Williamson County Economic Development Partnership, which the Liberty Hill Economic Development Corporation is a part of, to share the potential for Korean companies to come to Liberty Hill.

“Williamson County the center of economic development in the state of Texas right now,” Porter told the EDC. “There's been an incredible shift in the economy from an office-oriented economy to a manufacturing economy. This has all happened over the last two and a half years.”

Porter said the shift has happened for a few reasons, one being the fact that large corporations like Tesla and Samsung have built factories within the county.

“With these factories locating here comes the need for a lot of their suppliers to be located in Central Texas, so that started driving some suppliers to this area,” he said. “Add to that in 2020, we were exposed to supply chain issues throughout the globe, and people felt it was better to start bringing assets back into their own factories, so we started seeing an influx coming back.”

Porter added that there was an incredible push by Samsung, which is constructing a $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor, to get their suppliers to Central Texas to support their massive investment, and what the county has learned is that there's another 100 to 200 manufacturing suppliers that want to relocate to Central Texas.

“I can't think of another place anywhere in the U.S. where we know of 150 prospects that need to get there,” he said.

Earlier this year, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed a memorandum of understanding with The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), which acts on behalf of the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The agreement states the two organizations with work together to advise Korean companies on doing business and making relationships in Williamson County. As part of the agreement, KOTRA has agreed to help set up an office in Seoul for Williamson County in South Korea, and KOTRA has recently opened an office in Austin.

EC Chi and William Lee are Korean consultants who have been hired to work alongside Williamson County in this endeavor. Chi told the EDC the corporate culture in South Korea is very different than it is in the U.S., and that’s why she and Lee have been asked to consult.

“We are positioned to be able to help,” she said. “I can sort of plug myself in closer to help you understand how they work and where, and then there are also opportunities for new companies interested in coming here and we can help them particularly to [relocate here].”

Porter said there are many cultural differences between the U.S. and South Korea, which can make it challenging for the two countries to do business.

“They don't understand the process of doing business here, just like we wouldn't understand the process of doing business there. They need our guidance.”