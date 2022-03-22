The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) announced 57 statewide recipients of its annual Economic Excellence Recognition program for 2021. The awards were presented on Feb. 18 during the TEDC’s 2022 Winter Conference held in Sugar Land.
For the first time in its 16-year history, the Liberty Hill Economic Development Corporation (LHEDC) received the recognition.
The Economic Excellence Recognition program provides recognition to economic development organizations that meet a desired threshold of professionalism. Recipients qualify based on demonstrable organizational effectiveness of the economic development staff, training taken by their governing board/council as well as the economic development director and professional staff. Certifications, professional memberships, and economic development activities also contribute to the standards for qualification.
“We are very proud to receive this recognition from the TEDC,” said John Clark, LHEDC Board President. “Our Board and Executive Director have been striving to move the Liberty Hill EDC to a higher standard of professionalism. While you don’t do this for awards, it is still always gratifying to receive kudos from organizations that truly understand the importance of economic development in Texas.”
Board Vice President Jamie Etzkorn said, “Not a lot of people know that in 2021, direct activities by the Liberty Hill EDC created almost $2 million in new revenues that will soon flow each year into the City’s coffers. That’s over $500 for every resident of Liberty Hill, every single year. We are proud of our accomplishments and proud of our city.”
“To be amongst about 50 organizations of the more than 700 entities conducting economic development in Texas to be recognized is an honor,” said LHEDC Executive Director Matthew Powell. “The even bigger honor, of course, is being part of the team creating a better financial ability for Liberty Hill to protect its character and charm and provide amazing amenities to our citizens.”
“The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding commitment to excellence of our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals have toward the professionalization of their economic development efforts,” noted Carlton Schwab, President/CEO of the TEDC.
The Texas Economic Development Council, established in 1961, is a statewide, non-profit professional association, dedicated to the development of economic and employment opportunities in Texas. The TEDC provides information, educational and legislative services to more than 875 members. The organization’s objective is to support the economic growth of Texas and develop strategies that promote a positive business climate in the state.