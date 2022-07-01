The Liberty Hill EDC has a position available on its Board of Directors and is seeking someone interested in improving the city’s quality of life and creating a more vibrant business environment.
Board members are expected to attend at least one meeting per month, typically held on the third Wednesday at 5 p.m. Members are also encouraged to attend other meetings as needed, including City Council and Downtown Revitalization meetings. Occasional travel to economic development trainings and conferences is also encouraged. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of Liberty Hill ISD.
"The Board helps make Liberty Hill prosper by facilitating positive, healthy, and self-sustaining growth," said Executive Director Matt Powell. "This is partially accomplished by recruiting new businesses, assisting and occasionally incentivizing existing businesses, and creating programming that helps Liberty Hill leadership and business owners make the best decisions for the long-term economic health of the city."
Please visit www.LibertyHillWorks.com/apply for more information and to complete the application. Please submit applications by July 13.