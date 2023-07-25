A contract allowing the Liberty Hill Economic Development Corporation to purchase 1.51 acres near the intersection of Main Street and Myrtle Avenue was approved unanimously by both the EDC and the City Council earlier this month.

The property, located directly behind Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Liberty Hill, includes the metal structure that was previously used as a VFW post.

According to a press release from the EDC, the due diligence period started July 18 with an expected closing date of Sept. 29. Funded with EDC sales tax dollars, the actual price and more details of the transaction will be forthcoming after the closing.

Mary Poche, economic development director, told The Independent “quite a bit of money” was committed to the project, but she’s confident the purchase will be a huge advantage for downtown Liberty Hill.

“Everybody (on the EDC and City Council) voted positively for this,” she told The Independent. “It’s a vital parcel that’s going to jumpstart the kind of development people want here in Liberty Hill.”

Tiffany Stillwell, EDC board president, said the City of Liberty Hill’s council and staff, the EDC, and the Downtown Revitalization Committee agree that it’s important to have control of this parcel to develop or to use as an incentive to entice outside developers.

“[It’s] the stake in the ground we need to further jumpstart downtown development,” she said. “The community has spoken through our comprehensive planning process that will get further defined by a specific downtown plan conducted by Halff & Associates. The desire to make downtown a walkable destination with the ability to dine, shop or stroll is what they want to see happen.”

City Manager Paul Brandenburg added that it was important for the EDC and the city to pursue this property to serve as a catalyst for downtown redevelopment and much needed retail, dining and entertainment opportunities for the community.

“This project will entail a public-private partnership that allows the city to control and shape the destiny of downtown as a vibrant core that will become a destination for everyone,” he said.

The Liberty Hill EDC is a type B corporation, and by state law is allowed to use its reserves to purchase land. Two of the main goals of this corporate designation are to provide jobs for the citizens of Liberty Hill and to increase the tax base. The development of this downtown property is expected to do just that, Poche said.