PEC employees and their families gathered at the cooperative’s Liberty Hill office Sept. 13 to put their best baked goods forward in celebration of the co-op’s 85th anniversary.
Entries ranged from cakes and cookies to pies and a variety of delicious confections. Pamela Wooten with PamCakes – A Cottage Bakery served as the competition’s grand prize judge.
Employees who didn’t compete still had a chance to participate by taste testing entries with a $5 donation to benefit PEC’s Power of Change Program.
The following employees and their entries were named winners in their respective categories:
Grand Prize: Selected by Pamela Wooten based on appearance, taste and texture.
Heather Miller, PEC administrative assistant — Almond Amaretto Pound Cake
People’s Choice: Selected by employees.
Emily Bergeron, PEC distribution planner — Peachy Keen Cobbler
Lucky Draw: Selected by a random draw of entries, except those selected as the Grand Prize and People’s Choice award winners.
Carrie Garrett, PEC distribution planner — Mexican Chocolate Cake
Members can find more information on PEC’s history and upcoming anniversary celebrations online at pec.coop.