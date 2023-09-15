bakers
Courtesy photo

PEC employees and their families gathered at the cooperative’s Liberty Hill office Sept. 13 to put their best baked goods forward in celebration of the co-op’s 85th anniversary.

Entries ranged from cakes and cookies to pies and a variety of delicious confections. Pamela Wooten with PamCakes – A Cottage Bakery served as the competition’s grand prize judge.

Employees who didn’t compete still had a chance to participate by taste testing entries with a $5 donation to benefit PEC’s Power of Change Program.

The following employees and their entries were named winners in their respective categories:

Grand Prize: Selected by Pamela Wooten based on appearance, taste and texture.

Heather Miller, PEC administrative assistant — Almond Amaretto Pound Cake

People’s Choice: Selected by employees.

Emily Bergeron, PEC distribution planner — Peachy Keen Cobbler

Lucky Draw: Selected by a random draw of entries, except those selected as the Grand Prize and People’s Choice award winners.

Carrie Garrett, PEC distribution planner — Mexican Chocolate Cake

Members can find more information on PEC’s history and upcoming anniversary celebrations online at pec.coop.