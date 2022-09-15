The City of Liberty Hill will enter Phase 4 Water Restrictions and receive a temporary supply from an additional source to get through an estimated 21 days. If all residents comply with restrictions, indoor water use will not be affected.

According to a news release issued today, a leak was discovered in an intake pipe in Lake Travis belonging to the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) water treatment facility, which provides treated water to the cities of Leander, Cedar Park and Round Rock. Although officials say the leak is not wasting water because it is flowing back into the lake, it is significant enough that the treatment facility must shut down for repairs.

BCRUA pipeline repair work is expected to last 17-21 days. During this time, neighboring cities will be sharing water from the Sandy Creek treatment facility, which provides the majority of water for the City of Liberty Hill. Liberty Hill’s supply will be significantly reduced during the repair.

Under Stage 4 Water Restrictions, Liberty Hill residents and businesses must comply with the following:

All outdoor watering is prohibited, including irrigation and hand-held watering.

Other outdoor watering uses are prohibited, including:

Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, or airplane, or other vehicle.



Use of water to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard-surfaced areas.



Flushing of gutters or permitting potable water to run or accumulate in any gutter, street, or drainage culvert.



Use of water to add to an indoor or outdoor swimming pool or hot tub.



Use of water in a fountain or pond except where necessary to support aquatic life.



Irrigation of landscape areas, including athletic fields.

In response, the City of Liberty Hill will:

Close Wetzel Park splash pad

Turn off irrigation systems at all public parks and city facilities

Turn off all commercial irrigation systems

Discontinue water main and line flushing unless necessary for public health, safety, and welfare

Delay acceptance and approval of pool permit applications

Prohibit all water connections for construction-related activities

Delay new water meter installations

The City of Liberty Hill suggests that residents can help by:

until BCRUA pipeline repairs are complete. Liberty Hill’s largest water demands come from residential and commercial irrigation system uses during hot, dry temperatures. Although indoor water use is not affected, follow indoor conservation tips to help save additional water.

Residents should also report water violations to the city's Code Enforcement division as soon as possible. We will attempt to communicate Stage 4 measures with first-time violators before issuing citations.

Report water violations to the city's Code Enforcement division at https://libertyhilltx.info/code-violations/

For more information, visit https://www.libertyhilltx.gov/523/Current-Water-Restrictions---Phase-4