Dr. Erica O’Brien has 20 years of experience working in the eye care industry, but it’s not just experience that earned her the “Best Eye Doctor” title in The Independent’s Best Of Liberty Hill balloting.

“I fell in love with the community in Liberty Hill, and when I started researching, I saw there was a market with all the growth here,” O’Brien said. “I got brave and decided if all the cards fell in the right place, I’d open my own practice, and here I am. It’s been really rewarding so far.”

Her practice, Vista Family Eye Care, opened in Liberty Hill in May. Though she initially didn’t see herself as a business owner, O’Brien saw the potential in Liberty Hill with the growth and knew in her heart that it was where she needed to open a practice.

O’Brien added that she also wanted to create a legacy for her family and her children – she has a son and a daughter – and has been grateful for the supportive small business community Liberty Hill affords.

“I also wanted to create a setting where we could provide personalized family eye care to patients of all ages,” she said. “I want to make every patient feel special and important, and like their concerns are heard. I’m a pretty detail-oriented person, so I feel like I can look beyond just what they’re coming in for – and find other pieces of the puzzle that could optimize their vision.”

O’Brien has lived in Liberty Hill for nearly 10 years. Previous to opening her practice, she worked as a clinical director over three optometry clinics in Austin and San Antonio.

“The clinics were specialty practices that helped people work on vision-related learning issues, sport vision training, post-concussion rehab and low vision rehab,” O’Brien said. “While Vista doesn’t do those services, I have experience looking outside the box. Some people come in thinking their glasses are causing their blurry vision, but that’s not always the case.”

Her bachelor’s degree is in psychology from the University of Texas, and she went to the University of Houston for optometry.

O’Brien also served as adjunct faculty for the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. She hosted a residency program in her clinics and supervised the students as they worked on their optometry degrees.

In addition to her education, O’Brien has a long list of accolades, like a fellowship from The College of Optometrists in Vision Development. In optometry school, she was awarded clinical letters of excellence and distinguished awards in Neuro-Ophthalmology and Medical Eye Service Clinics.

Vista Family Eye Care offers full-scope eye care, including eye exams for patients from six months and up, contact lens exams and in-house frames and lenses.

“We also do something call myopia management, which is more commonly known as nearsightedness,” O’Brien said. “It affects a high percentage of people in the world, and it’s not just about having a need for glasses. If your nearsightedness progresses, you can have a higher rate of eye disease, but now we can do something about it. There are evidence-based methods to help slow the progression.”

O’Brien said she can also take care of urgent eye needs, like same-day eye emergencies and infections, as well as treat medical eye issues, like glaucoma and dry eye.

She said one thing that sets her practice apart from many other clinics is that she uses a lot of new technology that makes getting an eye exam much easier on the patients.

“We don’t do the ‘air puff’ here,” she said. “We have a different machine to measure eye pressure, which is much easier and can be done on kids.”

O’Brien also uses a digital retinal camera, which allows her to see a wide-field view of patients’ eyes.

“The camera allows us to see if there’s anything going on with the health of your eyes, and we can also take a photo of it to keep and monitor things over time. The eye tells us a lot about your overall health, like if you might have high blood pressure, diabetes or neurological issues.”

O’Brien added that her staff optician, Theresa Alexander-Edmunds, has 15 years of experience and is a great help with all the optical needs of her patients.

For more information on O’Brien and Vista Family Eye Care, or to make an appointment, visit vistafamilyeyecaretx.com.