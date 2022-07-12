A conversation over breakfast was the catalyst for the beginnings of the Powder Room Blow Dry Bar, the newest business to open in Liberty Hill.

Owned by Lindsay Millican and Caetlynn Abegglen, the salon officially opened July 9 and offers customers everything from blow outs and dry styling to updos and intricate braids.

“I have been a hairdresser for 14 years and I moved here from California a year and a half ago,” Millican said. “When I moved here, I knew we needed a blow dry bar. [Caetlynn] and I started talking about it over breakfast and decided we should just open one. They are popular on the West and East coasts, and I knew we had the clientele for it here. I just didn’t want people to have to go all the way to The Domain or Austin to get a blow out.”

The Powder Room is the only blow dry bar in operation in Williamson County. There used to be one other salon in Cedar Park, but during the pandemic the business closed for good, Millican said.

“We looked all over the area, but the more we talked to people, we ultimately chose Liberty Hill,” she added.

The Powder Room isn’t a typical salon—haircuts and colors offered at traditional salons aren’t on the menu here—but blow outs, dry styling, sleek ponytails, beach waves, braiding, hair tinsel, tape-in extensions, smoothing treatments, and more are. Their signature service, the blow out, is a luxury, said Millican, but she believes everyone should make it a necessity.

“We all deserve to have an hour of our time be relaxing and for our hair to serve us for the rest of the week,” she said. “You come in with dirty hair, and we will wash your hair, do a double cleansing, nice conditioning with a head massage, and then blow dry your hair to the style of your choice. There is nothing like getting your hair blown out by a stylist—they can do it better than you do it yourself because they can reach better angles. Blow outs give your hair a lot more body and smoothness, and they last for several days.”

In addition to a variety of hair styling services, the Powder Room also offers brow and facial waxing, brow lamination, traditional lash extensions and long wear lashes, which are an artificial lash that lasts five to seven days after application.

The salon also offers make up services, from soft glow looks to high glam looks, and hosts birthday parties for girls and teens as well as wedding packages for brides-to-be. Millican added that customers are also offered mimosas, wine and non-alcoholic beverages during their service to help them unwind.

“The whole concept of the Powder Room is pretty unique—there’s not anything else like it around here,” Millican said. “We went with a vintage look for the salon so we could design it after how ladies used to get their hair done at the shop for the week back in the day. This is kind of the same thing, but a modern take on it.”

The salon also houses clothing and accessory boutique Blushing Belle, as well as Millican’s private hair salon, called BLEND Beauty Boutique.

Once the Powder Room is more established in Liberty Hill, Millican hopes to eventually expand the business to other nearby cities, but for now, the goal is to provide the best service possible to local residents, she said.

The Powder Room is open every day but Tuesday. Hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The salon accepts walk-ins and appointments, and is located at 14001 W. State Hwy. 29, Ste. 103.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 512-548-6778 or visit thepowderroomblowdrybar.com.