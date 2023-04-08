After 13 years of continuous publication under Shelly Wilkison and the Texas Independent News Corp., The Liberty Hill Independent is being sold to local journalists Rachel Madison and Scott Akanewich, both longtime employees of the current owner. Wilkison will retire effective July 1.

Madison, who began working for The Independent in 2017 as a freelance reporter, now works full-time covering City government and writing engaging feature stories. Akanewich, who joined the staff in 2019 as Sports Editor, now also covers the education beat.

Wilkison said employees taking over the business was the ideal situation. As trusted, experienced journalists, Madison and Akanewich live in Liberty Hill and have a long-standing commitment to the community. Madison’s community service and involvement in various local organizations makes her an ideal leader for the future.

“I like to say being a journalist is more of a calling than a job,” Madison said. “I have loved writing and journalism since I was a kid. I have a passion for telling people’s stories, and fair and balanced story telling is important to me.”

Wilkison said she has every confidence in her successors.

“I have every confidence in them as journalists and community leaders, and look forward to watching and celebrating their success,” Wilkison said.

“When I learned Shelly was looking to sell the paper, I didn’t want it to just go away, which could have been a possibility if she didn’t find the right buyer,” said Madison. “The thought of Liberty Hill not having a reliable source of news was enough to prompt me to put my hat in the ring. Luckily, she accepted the offer.”

Wilkison, whose corporation was the third owner of The Independent in its 36-year history, purchased the newspaper from Dan Pogue in 2010 following the death of his wife, Diane. The Pogues, who are both deceased, worked together at the newspaper for many years, purchasing it from founder Jim “Linzy” Hudgins, who started it in 1987. Hudgins passed away in 1999.

Wilkison purchased The Leader newspaper in 2017 and took it out of circulation because she believed Liberty Hill was better served by having only one newspaper staffed by professional journalists.

“The Independent has been around for 36 years. No other publication in Liberty Hill has lasted that long or has the kind of legacy The Independent does, and that’s because it has always been far more than a newspaper. We intend on continuing that legacy by staying involved in the community. We have a lot of ideas for the future and are excited to share those when the time comes,” Madison said.

“A small-town publication such as The Independent has an obligation to be a shining light in the community it serves,” said Akanewich. “In addition to covering news as we have done in the past, we intend to cultivate new relationships as the community continues to grow. We want to be known as the preeminent media source for Liberty Hill -- one residents can count on.”

Madison and Akanewich, whose corporation Liberty Hill Independent News & Media LLC purchased the publication, are starting their venture at a time when the future of the newspaper industry is uncertain.

“It’s no secret that people say no one reads newspapers anymore. While that may be true in a lot of places, I don’t think it is for Liberty Hill,” Madison said. “We are a city that prides ourselves on having a close-knit community and instilling small-town values in our children, and I believe part of that culture comes from The Independent. No other publication is reporting on the local government, local schools and sports the way we do. No other publication tells the stories of our most interesting residents or most accomplished business leaders. We have so much opportunity here at The Independent to grow alongside Liberty Hill.”

“What we have here in Liberty Hill is a vibrant, ever-growing community,” added Akanewich. “Although it may not be the small town it once was, I believe the same mentality remains and is one of the reasons families choose to move here.”

Stacy Coale, with an education and professional background in graphic design, has played a significant role in the business’ success since 2018. She will continue to stay with The Independent as its Advertising Director and Media Specialist.

During the past 13 years, Texas Independent News Corp. added several additional publications to its media holdings including Liberty Hill Living Magazine, ConnectED Magazine, Liberty Hill Area Business Directory, North Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce Guide, Panther football and basketball programs, and the Panther football poster. This month, the organization is publishing the first Connect LHTX Magazine in collaboration with the Liberty Hill ISD and the City of Liberty Hill.

In addition to the multiple publications and a news website, Wilkison and her staff started such popular community events as the Independence Day Spectacular and Whimsy & Wonder, and also played an organizing role in the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival and the Sculpture Festival. Before COVID, Wilkison’s team established the Liberty Hill Day of Giving where local non-profits benefited from online donations during a 24-hour period. In addition to raising money for the organizations, the newspaper boosted their awareness and presence in the community.

Recognizing the important role the newspaper plays when it comes to informing voters at election time, The Independent hosts candidate forums like the one scheduled April 19 at Santa Rita Middle School in the races for school board.

Wilkison has made significant financial contributions to local non-profit groups through the years, as well as school-related clubs and organizations.

In 2015, she facilitated the publication of the first high school newspaper -- The Panther Post -- inside the pages of The Independent as a way to help grow local journalists and promote a new journalism program at the high school. Through the years, dozens of high school and college students have completed internships at The Independent under her leadership.

“We have always looked for more ways to connect with our community and tell the stories of Liberty Hill,” she said. “It’s been such a blessing to have earned a position of trust.

“Further, it’s been the honor of my life to have served as owner and publisher of a newspaper,” said Wilkison, who graduated from Baylor University in 1984 with a degree in journalism. “The dream started there, and came true with the never-ending support of my husband, Charley, and our family. We were driven by a commitment to make a difference in our hometown and invest in its future, and looking back, I’m proud to say that I believe we did.”